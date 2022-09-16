SOUTH PORTLAND — All alumni of Holy Cross School in South Portland are encouraged to gather together for a weekend of friends, fellowship, and fun at an Alumni Celebration set for September 24-25.

Saturday, September 24

Alumni will gather at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day of fun family activities and opportunities to reunite with old friends and teachers and reminisce about their Holy Cross experience. At 4 p.m., an alumni celebration Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church at 124 Cottage Road in South Portland. Following the Mass, all are invited to attend an open house and reception at the school itself across the street from the church.

Sunday, September 25

The Autumn N’ Ales 5K/10K/Half Marathon Road Race is set for the American Legion Post in Scarborough with all proceeds from the race benefitting Holy Cross School. The event is being organized by MEND Health of Maine, a Holy Cross family business located in Scarborough. To register or for more information about the race, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Scarborough/AutumnandAles5K10KHalfMarathon. To help sponsor the event or to make a donation, email [email protected]

Holy Cross School opened in 1937 when the Sisters of Mercy welcomed about 100 students and has served thousands of area children from South Portland, Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth, and surrounding towns in the decades since with a mission of strengthening faith and community while helping students become lifelong learners and creative and critical thinkers.

“Holy Cross School is focused on academic excellence, while nurturing the whole student in faith, empathy, community, and social responsibility,” said Timothy Stebbins, principal of Holy Cross. “I love the school’s character and history. With the help of the entire faculty, staff, and parents at Holy Cross, we are dedicated to helping children grow intellectually, spiritually, socially, and emotionally on a path to becoming confident contributors in society.”

For more information about the alumni celebration, contact the school at (207) 799-6661.

