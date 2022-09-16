I’m absolutely blown away by the tremendous support I’ve received from family, friends, acquaintances and even strangers to the news that I have been diagnosed with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, a form of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma (NHL). I wasn’t sure whether to put the news out there on Facebook or this column or other public forums. Tina advised against it, but I decided to do so anyway, and I’m so glad I did.

I’ve heard from people from all phases of my life: high school and college friends; the sons and daughters of good friends in addition to cousins; current and former Bowdoin College host students; players and coaches from my two favorite Bowdoin teams (women’s basketball and volleyball); work colleagues from my days in college admissions and, later, in marketing/communications; my St. Paul’s Episcopal Church family; members of my running community; actors from the Maine State Music Theatre; members my Flash Fiction group and my Brethren group; and, surprisingly, many people I don’t know at all, let alone believed might care enough to join my team.

Many people noted that they knew someone who had experienced my condition and emerged just fine. Other people who were undergoing their own battles with cancer — often more serious than mine – weighed in with good wishes. Two or three people who are working in some of area of cancer research volunteered to get me signed up for this or that study.

Several people commented upon my positive attitude. I was just being honest on that front, no “Why me?” from me. Truth be known, no one wants to join a pity party. A little Eeyore goes a long way. I feel confident I’ll beat this thing — feeling basically fine with two chemo sessions down and 10 more to go — but then there are no guarantees for any of us, now are there?

I shed some real tears while reading some of the messages, especially the ones about how I’d impacted someone’s life in a positive way, and they wanted to return the favor now. I also treasured the comments from friends who wished me well, even though we’re on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

Several people noted that I was in good company since Jane Fonda has also been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. I retorted that a certain segment of the population might not be distressed by Jane’s news, given her past protests of the Vietnam War, even though she was proven right in her assessment.

Advertisement

Sometimes, while reading the various comments, I felt like a contestant on that old television show, “This is Your Life.” Or that I was a witness at my own funeral. Whatever the case, it felt good to be seen and affirmed and appreciated in this way.

Thanks to all who expressed or felt support. And apologies to those who didn’t want to read about more bad news, given all that we confront on a daily basis. I hereby promise that this column will contain no more news of my condition and progress or lack thereof.

As everyone who’s faced a serious illness or tragedy knows, such events help us appreciate what’s really important in life, to value every day. And that’s a good thing. I sure feel that way; my step feels lighter now.

Maybe that’s what I’ve learned from this experience. Maybe that’s the message — or at least my message. Maybe we shouldn’t wait until someone’s going through a tough time to thank them for who they are and what they mean to us.

As a bonus, I’ve decided to read some classics that I’d missed — or didn’t really understand — back in the day. I’m beginning with a book with an apt title: “Great Expectations.”

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: