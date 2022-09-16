In partnership with L.L. Bean, the Freeport Chamber of Commerce has announced the first in a series of Maine Adventure Experience sweepstakes.

Curated by the L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery School, the inaugural adventure featured an angling theme, including a kayaking trip on Casco Bay, fly-casting instruction at the Outdoor Discovery School private casting pools, a drift boat fly fishing trip on the Androscoggin River, and accommodation and meals at the Haraseeket Inn.

L.L. Bean has spent the past 110 years encouraging people of all ages to get outside to experience the restorative power of being outside. Being outdoors is good for us — physically, mentally and emotionally. Or as L.L. said many years ago, great open spaces “teach us to forget the mean and petty things of life.”

The sweepstakes was developed to create awareness on how Maine is truly a four-season, outdoor enthusiasts dream, in addition to a fundraising initiative to support the ongoing adventure series, L.L. Bean said in a news release.