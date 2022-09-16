KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage when he was hit as he threw a fourth-quarter pass of Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, medical tests revealed Friday.

Chargers Coach Brandon Staley said Herbert was considered day-to-day, adding that a fractured rib could have been a far worse injury. However, it wasn’t immediately certain whether Herbert would be sound enough to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 25 at SoFi Stadium. Staley said Herbert would be re-evaluated Monday.

“I think we got good news in terms of what the CT scan expressed,” Staley said. “You don’t want it to be a fracture to the bone. It’s going to come down to comfort and how he feels (as to whether he can play). We’re not going to know more for a couple of days, until we get into game week preparation.”

Herbert was trying to unload a pass to tight end Gerald Everett when Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna came free up the middle and landed on his ribs. Herbert remained on the ground for about a minute while trainers tended to him, then he left the game for a play before telling Staley on the sideline that he was OK to continue.

Herbert walked out and was promptly crushed between Chiefs pass rushers Frank Clark and George Karlaftis as he threw an incompletion, forcing Los Angeles to punt while still trailing by a touchdown in the waning minutes.

“Our defense hit the quarterback — who is a mobile guy, a great player — to the point that he’s probably pretty sore after the game,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said later.

Staley said he spoke with Herbert and the Chargers’ medical personnel on the sideline before allowing the quarterback to continue in the game. Herbert was in obvious pain upon returning to the field, particularly when he tossed one ball away rather than scrambling into an open field.

“It’s football,” Staley said via a Zoom call with reporters. “You’re going to have moments when you don’t feel well. No one cares more about Justin than I do. As long as he feels he can go … we’re not going to put him at risk.”

BUCCANEERS: Tampa Bay’s injury-besieged corps of receivers is getting a bit healthier with veterans Julio Jones (knee) and Mike Evans (calf) – neither of whom participated in Thursday’s practice – were present Friday morning. Additionally, receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), who didn’t practice Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday, also was practicing.

All three were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at New Orleans, along with tailback Leonard Fournette (hamstring), receiver Breshad Perriman (knee) and right tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen). Ruled out is receiver Chris Godwin, who suffered a strained hamstring late in the first half of last weekend’s season opener against the Cowboys, his first game since Jan. 3 knee surgery.

DOLPHINS: Miami placed starting right tackle Austin Jackson (right ankle) on the short-term injured reserve list, meaning he’ll miss at least four games, and left tackle Terron Armstead was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Baltimore with a toe injury.

