Chad Alvin Brewer 1967 – 2022 PHIPPSBURG – Chad Alvin Brewer, 55, of Gomez Road died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Brunswick on April 14, 1967, a son of Alvin G. Brewer and Sondra L. Driscoll. Chad graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1986 and served in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid diver, commercial fisherman and a self-employed painter. He was a member of the American Legion in Bath and the Bath Lodge of Elks. His passion was coaching softball, playing pool, hunting, and was known to take a bet. He is survived by his father, Alvin “Bud” Brewer and his wife Carol; two sons, Joseph D. Lemont of Bath, and Cole Brewer of Indiana, two daughters, Elizabeth Bailey and Brittany Kaler both of Bath; three brothers, David Brewer, Matt Brewer, and Jason Rowan and his wife Rachael all of Phippsburg, his sister Amanda Rowan of Mexico and Jamie Sawtelle of Massachusetts; companion, Lisa Marsh of Lewiston; two stepdaughters, Alli Marsh and Camdyn Johnson; several grandchildren; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Sondra L. Rowan on May 21, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Bath Lodge of Elks, Lambard Street, Bath. Burial will be at Harding Cemetery in Brunswick at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions can be made by supporting a local youth sport

