Julie Hoffman Kidd 1958 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Julie Hoffman Kidd, 63, of Brunswick, died Saturday, August 27, 2022 in Eden Prairie, Minn. after a brief battle with lung cancer. Julie was born in Mount Holly, N.J. on Oct. 28, 1958, the daughter of Warren and Nancy Hoffman. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1976, earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Florida Atlantic University and a Masters in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University. She was married to David Kidd from 1978 to 2004, and John Torbik from 2011 to 2014. She was a loving mother to three children, Abigail, Eric and Ian. Prior to her death, Julie was a clerk at the Brunswick Post Office. She held various positions throughout her life, including project manager at SPI Global, administrative assistant at University of Texas at Arlington and Carbondale Community High School, in Carbondale, Ill., as well as a brief time as mayor of the town of Turtle River, Minn. Julie was predeceased by her sister, Maryn, in 1979, her father in 2010 and her husband, John Torbik, in 2014. She is survived by her mother of Brunswick; her sister, Lisa Hoffman of Walden, N.Y.; her daughter Abigail Sisneros Kidd {Christopher}, granddaughter, Luella of Providence, Utah; son, Eric Kidd {Ashley}, granddaughter Hazel of Eden Prairie, Minn.; and son, Ian Kidd of Oxford, Mass. Julie is remembered fondly for her kindness, her warm smile, her no-nonsense attitude and her love of crossword puzzles, colanders, and spending time with her children and grandchildren by whom she was well loved and will be missed. Julie’s ashes will be scattered in Maine. Memorial gifts may be made to: Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation 31 St. James Ave. Boston, MA 02116 netrf.org

