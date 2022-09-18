I remember a day, 21 years ago, when we were shocked and saddened to witness the murder of our countrymen and friends and vowed to “never forget.”
Other than a thoughtful advertisement from a local funeral home, and a few well-penned paragraphs by columnist Jim Fossel, I could not find any mention of 9-11-01.
Here, in the city that was the gateway for that murderous journey, not a single article in the Maine Sunday Telegram.
John O’Coin
Gorham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.