I remember a day, 21 years ago, when we were shocked and saddened to witness the murder of our countrymen and friends and vowed to “never forget.”

Other than a thoughtful advertisement from a local funeral home, and a few well-penned paragraphs by columnist Jim Fossel, I could not find any mention of 9-11-01.

Here, in the city that was the gateway for that murderous journey, not a single article in the Maine Sunday Telegram.

John O’Coin

Gorham

