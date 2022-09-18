BALTIMORE — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during a spectacular fourth quarter, and the Miami Dolphins rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday.

Tagovailoa’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the incredible comeback after Miami (2-0) trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining.

Tyreek Hill had touchdown catches of 48 and 60 yards during that rally, the latter of which tied the game with 5:19 to play.

Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining to put Baltimore ahead, but that was far too much time for Miami’s offense, which the Ravens (1-1) didn’t come close to stopping in the final quarter.

The Dolphins overcame a spectacular performance by Jackson, who threw three first-half touchdown passes and then gave Baltimore its 21-point lead with a 79-yard TD run in the third. Jackson passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

Tagovailoa was intercepted twice in the first half, but he more than made up for that. Waddle had 11 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and Hill had 11 for 190 yards and his two TDs.

Baltimore’s Devin Duvernay returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the Ravens never trailed until the final seconds.

BUCCANEERS 20, SAINTS 10: Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that helped lift Tampa Bay (2-0) to a victory at New Orleans (1-1).

Brady, who had lost four straight regular-season meetings with the Saints, again struggled for the first three quarters of a testy encounter between NFC South rivals.

After a third-down incomplete pass early in the fourth quarter, Brady was shouting at Lattimore when running back Leonard Fournette entered the fray and shoved the Saints’ star cornerback. Lattimore responded by shoving Fournette, and Evans rushed in and flattened Lattimore.

On Tampa Bay’s next series, Brady hit Perriman in the back right corner of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown that made it 10-3.

GIANTS 19, PANTHERS 16: Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play, lifting the Giants to their first 2-0 start since 2016 and sending the visiting Panthers to their ninth straight loss.

Gano also hit from 52, 36 and 33 yards, and Daniel Jones found rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger for a 16-yard touchdown pass as the Giants responded in the second half after being booed off the field at halftime of a 6-6 game.

JETS 31, BROWNS 30: Joe Flacco’s 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left rallied the Jets (1-1) to a win at Cleveland (1-1), who blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes.

Nick Chubb’s third rushing TD put Cleveland up 30-17 with 1:55 left. However, rookie kicker Cade York pushed his extra point to the right.

Flacco hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard TD with 1:22 remaining, and New York recovered the onside kick. Flacco, who’s filling in while starter Zach Wilson recovers from a knee injury, eventually connected with Wilson for his fourth touchdown pass of the game, and Greg Zuerlein made the deciding extra point.

JAGUARS 24, COLTS 0: Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes to Christian Kirk, and Jacksonville (1-1) dominated short-handed Indianapolis (0-1-1) for its eighth consecutive home victory in the series.

The Jaguars sacked Matt Ryan five times, intercepted three of his passes, held reigning NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor to 54 yards and notched their eighth shutout in franchise history. The past three have come against Indianapolis, which hasn’t won in Jacksonville since 2014.

Lawrence completed 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards, with TD passes of 5 and 10 yards to Kirk. Kirk finished with six catches for 78 yards.

LIONS 36, COMMANDERS 27: Jared Goff threw two of his four touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, lifting Detroit (1-1) to a win at home against Washington (1-1).

Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks in the first half to help the Lions lead 22-0 at halftime, and Will Harris had an interception in the second half.

