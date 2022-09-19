The fun continued for local teams last week and as summer gives way to fall, it’s clear that the best is yet to come.

Here’s a glimpse:

Football

The football story last week was one of one victory and two agonizing losses for city squads.

Cheverus was scheduled to play at Fryeburg Academy Friday, but the Raiders’ new turf field wasn’t ready, so the game was played at Fitzpatrick Stadium, making it a veritable home game for the Stags, who improved to 2-1 on the season with a 20-6 victory. Cheverus hosts 2-1 Hermon Saturday.

Portland fell to 1-2 after a 12-8 loss at Bonny Eagle. The Bulldogs struck first and had an 8-0 advantage at halftime, but the Scots scored a couple touchdowns to go on top. With time winding down, Portland drove deep into Scots’ territory, but couldn’t finish the drive, falling just a few yards and four points short. The Bulldogs hope to bounce back Friday at home, but have the daunting task of hosting 3-0 Oxford Hills, perhaps the state’s finest team.

Deering entered play Friday having failed to score in six consecutive games, dating back to Sept. 25, 2021. The Rams finally got into the end zone, three times, and had visiting Mt. Blue on the ropes, but the Cougars rallied late for a 22-18 victory. Joey Foley’s first quarter 24-yard touchdown run gave Deering its first points in nearly a calendar year and after Mt. Blue went on top, a Tavian Lauture 6-yard TD dash made it 12-7 Rams at the half. When Lauture hit Jameson Dennis for a 20-yard score in the fourth quarter, Deering’s lead was 11, but the Cougars came back to go ahead and while the Rams fought back late in regulation, they couldn’t rally, lost a tough one and fell to 0-3 on the season. Deering will try again Friday, when it hosts 2-1 Biddeford.

Boys’ soccer

Deering’s boys’ soccer team has lived up to billing with a 5-0 start, its best since 2016. Last week, the Rams blanked visiting Windham (3-0), rallied to down visiting Marshwood (2-1) and rolled at Noble (7-1). In the victory over the Eagles, Carlos Adriano-Muaco, Nick Mboumba and Patricio Mowa all scored. Against the Hawks, the defending Class A state champions, Mowa tied the score with a 35-yard blast in the second half.

“We have been practicing a lot and Coach (Joel Costigan) told us do it this way and we followed the steps and listened to him,” Mowa said.

Then, Adilson Vidal won it in the 73rd minute.

“Last year was kind of the same thing when we played (Marshwood),” Mowa said. “We were down 1-0 after the first half and we turned the page.”

“We have a lot of seniors and a lot of chemistry,” said Costigan. “It’s the same group we had last year, but they’ve done a lot of work in the offseason.”

The Rams looked for their sixth straight win Monday at home versus Bonny Eagle, go to Kennebunk Thursday and host Thornton Academy Monday of next week.

Portland defeated visiting Biddeford (7-1) and host Windham (3-2) last week to improve to 3-2. Against the Tigers, Oliver Hettenbach scored twice, while Christo Brito, Tyler Bryant, Jack Fink, Exauce Lenge and Kosta Nedeljkovic all had one goal. In the win over the Eagles, Hettenbach again scored twice, Brady Toher added a goal and goalkeeper Ben Littel stopped six shots. The Bulldogs look for their fourth straight victory Wednesday at home versus Westbrook, then welcome unbeaten South Portland Saturday (see pressherald.com/forecaster/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Cheverus evened its record at 2-2 last week with an 8-0 home victory over Noble last week, then played host Kennebunk to a 1-1 draw. In the win, James Baur, Anton Behuniak, Henry Huntley, Jack Kingsley, Luca Locatelli, Shane McGrath, Luke McNabb and Collin Plalum all scored once. In the tie, Carter Hoglund had the Stags’ goal. Cheverus was home versus Biddeford Tuesday and welcomes Westbrook Friday.

Waynflete, the three-time reigning Class C state champion, returned to action last week with shutout wins over visiting Sacopee Valley (7-0) and host Richmond (5-0) to improve to 4-0 and make it eight victories in succession dating back to last year. Against the Hawks, Myles Culley scored four times, Jacob Woodman added two goals and Bryan Stark-Chessa also tickled the twine. Culley tallied three more goals in the win over the Bobcats and Matt Adey and Roan Hopkins also found the net. The Flyers looked to keep the good times rolling when they faced their sternest to date, playing at Class B power Cape Elizabeth Tuesday night (see pressherald.com/forecaster/forecaster-sports/ for game story). Waynflete then hosts Traip Academy Thursday, goes to North Yarmouth Academy Saturday and welcomes Greely Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Waynflete is off to its best start since 2009, improving to 3-0 after wins last week at Sacopee Valley (7-0) and at home over Richmond (5-0). Against the Hawks, Iris Stutzman scored three times, Morgan Earls added two goals and Lucy Hart and Lucy Mamone finished with one apiece. In the win over the Bobcats, Hart excelled with three goals, including two from long range, and Earls and Lucy Olson finished with one each.

“We’re starting very well,” said Hart. “We have very good energy this year and hope to continue it. Early confidence is important for us.”

“I’m pleasantly surprised,” said Carrie Earls, who co-coaches the Flyers with George Sherry. “I knew we had some talent coming in and we got better every game last season and we wanted to pick up where we left off and I think we did.”

Waynflete’s schedule got much more challenging this week. After hosting Traip Academy in a playoff rematch Monday, three-time reigning Class B champion Cape Elizabeth, one of the state’s elite programs, pays a visit Tuesday and next Friday, the Flyers travel to three-time reigning Class D champ NYA (see pressherald.com/forecaster/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

“We’re very excited to play some top teams,” said Hart. “It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re looking forward to it.”

“We just really want to learn,” Carrie Earls said. “We haven’t been exposed yet. Our back line hasn’t been tested a lot. We need to see what we’re made of and I think next week we’ll show us.”

In Class A South, Cheverus improved to 4-1 and stretched its win streak to three games after victories last week at Noble (6-2) and at home over Kennebunk (4-0). In the win over the Knights, Finley Brown had two goals, while Caoilinn Durkin, Jaelyn Jensen, Sophie Monfa and Annie Vigue all finished with one. Against the Rams, Finley Brown had two goals and Durkin and Jillian Foley added one apiece. The Stags go to Westbrook Thursday and welcome Deering Tuesday of next week.

Speaking of Deering, the Rams were 2-4 after sandwiching road losses to Marshwood (4-2) and Bonny Eagle (3-1) around a 5-1 home victory over Noble. In the win, Elsa Freeman scored three times and had two assists, as Mae Carroll and Grace Marino also scored. Against the Scots, Freeman had the goal and goalkeeper Sophie Hill made 16 saves. The Rams are home versus Kennebunk Thursday, then go to Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

Portland fell to 1-4 after last week’s 6-2 home loss to reigning Class A champion Windham. Anneliese Collin and Elizabeth Littel scored the Bulldogs’ goals. Portland was at Westbrook Tuesday, goes to South Portland Thursday and welcomes Massabesic Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team is outpacing last year’s unbeatable state champions in the early going. The Stags improved to 5-0 last week with a 9-0 victory at Falmouth and a 10-0 home win over Kennebunk. Against the Navigators, both Lucy Johnson and Taylor Tory scored three times, while Mackenzie Cash, Lily Johnson and Joey Pompeo added goal apiece.

“I think it’s hard knowing that we have a target on our back, but we’re always motivating each other and as long as we’re on the same page before every game and we take it one game at a time, I think we’ll be very successful,” said Lucy Johnson, who hasn’t lost a field hockey game in high school.

“I think having basically all our returners helped build our connection and team play,” Tory said. “We just work well as a team.” “I think a lot of this year’s group’s success started in the summer,” Cheverus coach Theresa Arsenault added. “We have some newcomers and veterans and them being able to connect over the summer is showing heading into the season. We have a lot of leadership on this team. Not just with our captains and seniors, but throughout the team. They bring special qualities along with their skill. Something great about this team is when you look at the field, you can’t really tell what grade anybody’s in. That goes a long way.” In the win over the Rams, Tory scored four goals, Lucy Johnson finished with two and Lily Johnson, Zoey Bradford, Olivia McCartney and Sophia St. John each added one. The Stags sought their 28th consecutive win Monday at Marshwood, return home to take on Portland/Deering Wednesday, then likely face their first big test of the season Friday at Scarborough. “It would be fun to have a close game, especially on turf, but as long as we take it one game at a time and make sure we work together and stay humble, we’ll be fine,” Lucy Johnson said. “We can improve on communication,” Tory said. “Sometimes we lack that. That’s an easy thing that doesn’t require any skill, but otherwise, our team as a whole has been doing really well.” “We really look to take it one game at a time,” Arsenault added. “There’s a lot of good teams out there. We’re trying to have the mindset going in that we don’t know what the other team will bring because there will be bigger tests ahead of us. We’re working on our communication and transitioning as a group. With some new players out there, we’re still creating bonds on the field. We won’t get overconfident. We’ll focus on the small things it takes to get (to states). It’s about putting that effort in.”

The Portland/Deering co-op squad fell to 0-4 after a 1-0 home loss last week to South Portalnd/Westbrook. Emma Walsh made nine saves in the setback. Portland/Deering was home versus Biddeford Monday, went to Cheverus Wednesday, welcomes Gorham Thursday and plays host to Marshwood Monday of next week.

Volleyball

Deering’s volleyball team improved to 4-1 after a 3-0 home victory over Portland a palpitating five-set (25-19, 24-26, 17-25, 25-22, 17-15) win at Bonny Eagle last week. After hosting Kennebunk Monday, the Rams welcome Windham Wednesday, then go to Noble Monday of next week.

Cheverus was 3-3 following a four-set setback at Sanford and 3-0 wins over visiting Windham (25-9, 25-18, 25-16) and host Westbrook. The Stags hosted three-time reigning Class B state champion Yarmouth, welcomes powerhosue Biddeford Thursday and Brunswick/Mt. Ararat Friday and travels to top contender Gorham Monday.

Portland evened its record last Monday after a straight-set (25-16, 25-15, 25-13) win at Noble, then fell to 2-4 after losing in straight sets at Deering and at home to Falmouth. The Bulldogs were back in action Monday at home versus Thornton Academy. After welcoming Sanford Wednesday and playing host to Bonny Eagle Friday, Portland visits Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

On the trails, Portland’s talented boys’ squad finished first at the Southern Maine Classic in Gorham, outpacing 24 other teams. The Bulldogs were led individually by Nathan Blades, the runner-up, who had a time of 15 minutes, 39.06 seconds. Cheverus came in 12th and was paced by Danny McCartney, who placed 20th (17:16.37). Waynflete didn’t score as a team, but Pi Crosby had the 63rd-best individual time (18:22.1).

In the girls’ competition, won by Bonny Eagle, Cheverus placed 11th. The Stags featured Annabelle Brooks, the sixth-place individual (19:28.43).

Waynflete’s girls were third and the boys fourth at an eight-team meet in York last week. The boys were led by Crosby (10th, 19:51). The girls were paced by Vivi Jenkins (fifth, 24;10).

Golf

On the links, Cheverus evened its record at 3-3 after downing city rivals Deering (10-3) and Portland (7-6.5) last week.

Deering fell to 0-6 after dropping matches to Cheverus (10-3) and South Portland (13-0).

Portland was 1-5 after losing to Scarborough (10.5) and Cheverus (7-6.5).

