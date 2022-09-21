MILWAUKEE — Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau greeted Drew Smith with a grand slam in the pitcher’s return from two months on the injured list, and the New York Mets squandered a chance to boost their NL East lead with a 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Willy Adames hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth against Taijuan Walker, his fifth homer in 10 games and 31st this season, and the Brewers (79-70) closed within two games of Philadelphia (80-67) for the third and final wild-card berth. The Phillies played later Wednesday.

The Mets (95-56), already assured of at least a wild card, maintained a one-game NL East lead over Atlanta (93-56), whose five-game winning streak ended with a 3-2 loss at Washington.

Mark Canha was hit by pitches twice and Luis Guillorme once. Guillorme was struck on the right foot by a Jake Cousins slider in the ninth, the big league record 106th hit batter of the season for New York. That topped the 105 by last year’s Cincinnati Reds, and Mets Manager Buck Showalter signaled for the ball.

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo hurt his left quadriceps while stealing second base and left after the first inning. Left fielder Jeff McNeil banged up his right wrist against the chain-link fence in a failed attempt to catch Brosseau’s drive.

NATIONALS 3, BRAVES 2: Joey Meneses hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Jesse Chavez in the seventh inning, and visiting Washington stopped Atlanta’s five-game winning streak.

Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in an early run and scored another for playoff-bound Atlanta, which clinched its fifth straight postseason appearance a night earlier.

The Braves are 52-26 at Truist Park, with only one remaining three-game series against the Mets from Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Atlanta is a big league-best 71-29 since May 31.

NOTES

ROYALS: The Kansas City Royals fired longtime executive Dayton Moore, ending the roller-coaster tenure of an influential general manager and president who took the club from perennial 100-game loser to two World Series and the 2015 championship before its quick return to mediocrity.

Royals owner John Sherman, who retained Moore after acquiring the club from David Glass in 2019, announced the move during a news conference at which Moore spoke briefly before quietly slipping out of the room.

“I think the objective is clear: It’s to compete again for championships, and we have to make sure we are progressing toward that goal,” said Sherman, whose club was 30 games below .500 heading into its game against Minnesota.

“In 2022 we regressed,” Sherman said, “and that happens. It happens to great teams. But as I started talking to Dayton and others, I felt like we needed more change than was talked about, and that was a big reason to make this one.”

Moore was hired in 2006 and tasked with rebuilding an organization that had not reached the playoffs in more than two decades. He quickly followed the blueprint that he learned from longtime Braves executive John Schuerholz, investing in Latin America and the minor league system before spending on proven major league talent.

It took most of another decade for the plan to work, but the Royals began to see progress with a winning record in 2013, when a wave of young players began to reach the majors. And the breakthrough came the following year, when a team built around Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas won the first of two consecutive American League pennants.

The Royals lost their first trip to the World Series to the San Francisco Giants in a dramatic seven-game series, but they finished the job the following year, beating the New York Mets in five for their first championship since 1985.

RAYS: Teammates Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena had an altercation after a 4-0 loss to the Astros on Monday, partially prompting Manager Kevin Cash to bench both players Tuesday in a 5-0 defeat to Houston.

Arozarena told reporters that there was no physical contact with Diaz, and that there were some little things they needed to address. He said things are good between the pair.

“I think these players, we owe it to them to keep what goes on in the clubhouse in the clubhouse,” Cash said before Wednesday night’s game with Houston. “I’m not going to confirm, deny, whatever, but, I’m very confident we’re past everything.”

Arozarena, a breakout star of the 2020 postseason who won AL rookie of the year in 2021, was in Wednesday’s lineup. Diaz was out again due to a left shoulder injury that has impacted him recently.

“His left shoulder has been barking at him a little bit on the finish of his swing,” Cash said.

