BIDDEFORD — The City of Biddeford will be holding a series of ward meetings throughout September and October.

The goal of the meetings, which are organized by the City’s Citizens Advisory Committee and the Community Development coordinator, is to encourage neighborhood-based engagement. At the meeting, staff will highlight methods for the public to offer feedback on an ongoing basis after the meetings. They will also share information about upcoming projects taking place in each individual Ward as well as citywide updates.

“Our vision for these meetings is to help neighbors get to know each other and build neighborhood groups of their own,” said Abigail Smallwood, Community Development coordinator. “By opening up more opportunities for input and sharing information on how to keep in touch with elected officials and public engagement staff, we hope that residents are able to stay connected with us well beyond the meetings.”

Attendees will be prompted to discuss housing and transportation needs in their ward, and there will also be opportunity at the end of the meeting to share other ideas and concerns.

Members of the public who would like to participate in the discussions but cannot attend the meeting can participate online at https://our.biddefordmaine.org/en/folders/ward-meetings. The website includes an interactive ward map and a list of city streets with wards for those who do not know which ward they live in.

Meeting dates and locations are listed below. Each meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and end by 7 p.m. While residents are encouraged to choose to attend the meeting in their ward, each meeting will be open for participation from all members of the community.

• Monday, Sept. 26 – Ward 1 – First Parish Meetinghouse (7 Meeting House Road)

• Thursday, Sept. 29 – Ward 7 – TJ’s Pizza (366 Elm St.)

• Thursday, Oct. 6 – Ward 2 – Congregation Etz Chaim (36 Bacon St.)

• Thursday, Oct. 13 – Ward 5 – Engine (163 Main St.)

• Monday, Oct. 17 – Ward 3 – Biddeford Municipal Airport (88 Landry St.)

• Thursday, Oct. 20 – Ward 6 – Biddeford High School (20 Maplewood Ave.)

• Monday, Oct. 24 – Ward 4 – J. Richard Martin Community Center (189 Alfred St.)

For more information, contact Abigail Smallwood, Community Development coordinator, at 207-284-9115 or by email at [email protected]

