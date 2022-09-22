The Mills administration is directing nearly $11 million in federal funds to boost long-struggling services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The extra money from federal American Rescue Plan funds comes on the heels of group home closures and cuts to in-home services in recent years, caused by low reimbursement rates combined with a workforce shortage.

“My administration is committed to supporting the independence of Maine people living with disabilities, and this additional round of funding will help to ensure they can continue to live in the homes and communities they love,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement on Thursday. “This funding will also support the direct care workers who dedicate themselves to providing around the clock, high quality care to people across the state.”

But Laura Cordes, executive director of the Maine Association for Community Service Providers, which lobbies on behalf of the nonprofit agencies that provide the services, described the funding as a short-term fix.

“The funding is much needed and appreciated, but only helps to address the agency home support (and) group homes service rate shortfall for the short term,” Cordes told the Press Herald.

Related Maine group homes struggle while waiting for promised funds

In 2021, the Maine Legislature approved a reimbursement rate increase to set the wages of direct care workers at 125% of minimum wage, but didn’t fund the increases in the state’s budget. So nonprofits were expecting an influx of money earlier this year, earmarked for worker raises, that never came. Cordes has previously said that the group home workforce has shrunk by nearly 30% since the pandemic began, as the pay is low and people can earn more at less challenging jobs. The services are primarily funded by Medicaid with a blend of federal and state dollars.

Advertisement

About 2,500 people are employed in adult group homes, serving a population of about 1,500 adults with intellectual disabilities. In total, about 4,000 adults with intellectual disabilities receive some type of state services, such as day programs.

The Mills administration has worked to direct federal money to the industry to help shore it up while a long-term fix is sought.

“Maine designed and secured federal approval for this latest round of funding to accelerate the recovery of home and community-based service providers from the pandemic and to help advance the health, independence, and well-being of Maine people living with disabilities,” said Jeanne Lambrew, Maine’s health and human services commissioner, in a statement.

The $10.75 million will be sent out in two payments. The first will be $4.75 million designed for a “broad range of community and work supports for older adults” with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as adults with autism or brain injuries.

The remaining $6 million will be a one-time payment for group homes serving the same population. Previously, the Mills administration set aside $120 million in “recruitment and retention payments” such as signing bonuses, for 20,000 direct care workers, not only for group homes, but also workers providing aging and behavioral health services.

Related Headlines Maine group homes struggle while waiting for promised funds

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: