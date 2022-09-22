The Greater Portland Chapter of the Maine Genealogical Society is offering an on-line (Zoom) meeting on Saturday, Oct.1, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting is free and open to all. Guest speaker Craig Siulinski will discuss “Using Blogs for Preserving and Sharing your Family’s History,” which will show how blog writing can by easy, enjoyable, and an effective way to share family history content. Craig Siulinski is an experienced educator for whom researching and writing family histories has been his passion since 2007. Email [email protected] to register for the zoom link.

