College honor society inducts military student

Andrew M. Reyes of Westbrook has accepted an invitation to be a lifetime member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, the nation’s leading certified honor society for high-achieving first- and second-year college students.

Reyes is an active duty submarine sonar technician in the U.S. Navy stationed at the Portsmouth Navel Shipyard in Kittery.

He has been attending American Military University for the last two years and has achieved a 4.0-grade average. “I am currently working on an associate’s degree in business administration which I intend on completing in December of this year,” said Reyes in a prepared release. “I shall be starting on a bachelor’s in cyber security this coming year and look forward to continuing my education.”

50 years ago

The American Journal reported Sept. 20, 1972, that Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Keene visited 21 states during a cross-country camping trip. Their son, Thomas Keene, was a freshman at Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute.

Correction

The date of the historic B-52 crash included in last week’s Westbrook Notes on page 6 should have been Jan. 24, 1963.

