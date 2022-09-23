KENNEBUNKPORT — Seashore Trolley Museum is hosting its 24th Annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley on Sept. 23-25, Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Oct. 7-10, and Oct. 14-16. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., rain or shine.

Guests of all ages are treated to heritage railway rides on antique trolleys, where they are delivered to the Museum’s pumpkin patch to select a pumpkin. Back at the Museum’s Visitors Center, families can paint their pumpkins and enjoy a Cookie Walk, Photo Scavenger Hunt, Fall Crafts, Festive Fall Photo Back-Drops, and more!

Four finger-licking good food trucks will be providing lunch options on-site during the event: Texas Grace Kitchen, The Pink Waffle, Mow’s Munchies, and Mainely Hotdogs. Check out the event’s ticket website for the schedule of which trucks will be on campus each event day.

This event has been re-imagined again this year to give families a pandemic-conscious experience. Most of the activities will take place outdoors (except the crafts) and pumpkins will be physically distanced at the pumpkin patch. A limited number of tickets are available for each ride time to ensure the event doesn’t become overcrowded.

Costumes are encouraged. A social media costume contest will take place following each event day.

Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for adults 60+, $13 for youth 6-16, $8 for kids 3-5, and free for children under 3. This event has sold out the past two years, so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at https://pumpkintrolley.eventbrite.com.

Event sponsors are Kennebunk Savings and Kennebunk Hannaford.

Located at 195 Log Cabin Road in Kennebunkport, Seashore Trolley Museum is the world’s first and largest electric railway and transit museum, according to the museum’s press release.

For more information, visit www.trolleymuseum.org or contact Alissa at (207) 967-2800 x110 or email [email protected]

