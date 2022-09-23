Freeport police are asking the public for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Theo Ferrara was last seen Thursday at about 4:30 p.m., police said Friday. He has no history of running away and may have been in the area between Flying Point Road and Brunswick.

He was last seen wearing a white windbreaker, a T-shirt, neon-colored shorts, flip flops and carrying a royal blue backpack. Theo is 5’7″ tall and approximately 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with security cameras who lives between Flying Point Road and Brunswick should check their footage for signs of Theo, police said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Freeport police at (207) 865-4800.

