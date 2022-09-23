Bonny Eagle scored 18 points in the final nine minutes, including a touchdown with 48 seconds remaining, to complete a big comeback in a wild 52-48 football win Friday night against Edward Little in Auburn.

Edward Little (2-2) led 40-14 in the third quarter and 48-34 with 8:58 left but couldn’t hold off the Scots (3-1).

CONY 34, WINDHAM 10: Caden Schleis-Hooyman scored three touchdowns as the Rams (2-2) knocked off the Eagles (3-1) in Augusta.

Schleis-Hooyman gave Cony a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, then added TDs in the third and fourth to help the Rams pull away.

Davyn Flynn scored from the 5 late in the second quarter and Elijah Kleiber returned an interception for Cony’s other touchdowns.

Max Arbour hauled in a 50-yard scoring pass in the second quarter for Windham, which added a field goal to end the first half.

WESTBROOK 46, GORHAM 8: Carter Dow threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead the Blue Blazes (1-3) over the Rams (0-4) in Westbrook.

Dow, who finished 16 of 18 for 294 yards, connected with Gavin Tanner on a 62-yard TD pass that broke an 8-8 tie in the first quarter and put Westbrook ahead for good.

Dow had an 18-yard touchdown run in the second, then hit Steven White for a 57-yard TD about a minute before halftime. The Blue Blazes led 27-8 at the break.

Tanner caught another pass from Dow for a 36-yard TD early and got the next score with 8:23 left in the fourth on a 9-yard run.

Gio Staples closed the scoring with an 11-yard run.

Tanner finished with three receptions for 105 yards and rushed nine times for 51 yards.

BIDDEFORD 34, DEERING 0: The Tigers (3-1) turned two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt into three touchdowns in the first quarter and went on to beat the Rams (0-4) in Portland.

Ivan Ramos and Colin Gregoire each rushed for two touchdowns. Ramos opened the scoring with a 21-yard run, and Gregoire made it 20-0 with TD runs of 4 and 8 yards.

Ramos added a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Patrick O’Driscoll threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Kaden Cadorette in the fourth.

MT. ARARAT/HYDE 46, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 12: Shea Farrell scored four touchdowns, including on a kickoff return in the second quarter, to spark the Eagles (3-1) over the Patriots (1-3) at Gray.

Mt. Ararat led 6-0 after the first quarter on Parker Lola’s 27-yard scoring catch from Mack Wilkins, and Farrell went in from the 1 on the first play of the second. After Miles Post returned the kickoff for a score for Gray-New Gloucester, Farrell answered on the ensuing kickoff to make it 22-6.

Farrell added a 35-yard run to make it 30-6 at the half and scored again in the fourth quarter.

GARDINER 41, BRUNSWICK 0: Wyatt Chadwick ran for three touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Tigers (3-1) past the Dragons (0-4) at Gardiner.

Chadwick scored on runs of 1, 4 and 35 yards, and passed 28 yards to Hunter Burgess for another score. Colton Dube added TD runs of 1 and 8 yards.

BOYS’ SOCCER

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, FALMOUTH 0: Vasco Meleiro scored twice and Jeremiah Gomez added a goal and two assists to lead the Golden Trojans (5-2) past the Navigators (4-2) at Saco.

WESTBROOK 1, CHEVERUS 0: Paddy Walsh netted the only goal midway through the second half, lifting the Blue Blazes (2-4-1) over the Stags (3-3-1) in Portland.

Jason McCarthy made nine saves for Westbrook. Gustavo Cedillio had two saves for Cheverus.

GORHAM 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Cole Bishop scored two goals to lead the Rams (6-1) over the Scots (1-7) in Buxton.

Bishop struck from just outside the 18-yard box following a serve by Peter Wu near midfield with 14:31 left in the first half. He got his second from a similar position following a pass from Ethan Homa.

Anthony Arsenault scored the final goal when he tapped in an attempted clear by Bonny Eagle keeper Ryder Owens. Ryan Collier earned an assist on the play.

WINDHAM 11, NOBLE 0: Jack Henry led the Eagles (4-4) with three goals as they cruised past the Knights (0-8) in Windham.

Nick Marion, Connor Langstaff and Owen Weatherby each scored twice. Garrett Crossman and Tyler Johnsen were the other goal scorers.

Landon Chandler made 11 saves for Noble.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, LAKE REGION 0: Eddie Caldera scored twice as the Capers (6-0-1) breezed past the Lakers (0-5) at Naples.

Sam Cochran, Alex van Huystee and Grant Kelley each added a goal.

GREELY 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Ethan Njitoh recorded three goals to power the Rangers (4-2-1) past the Hawks (1-5) in Hiram.

Thomas Bennert, Keegan Hale, Ben Hanson and Tate Nadeau also scored.

