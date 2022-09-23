Lucy Johnson tallied two goals and three assists to lead Cheverus to a 6-0 win over Scarborough in a Class A South field hockey game Friday in Scarborough.

Zoey Radford also scored twice, and Lily Johnson had a goal and two assists. Olivia McCartney was the other goal scorer for the Stags (8-0), the No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine poll.

Cheverus goalie Logan LeFevre stopped seven shots. Jemilla Mohammed made eight saves for Scarborough (2-1).

WINDHAM 2, SANFORD 1: Hannah Heanssler set up goals by Zoe Dries and Elizabeth Gurney, and the Eagles (3-4) edged the Spartans (4-3) in Windham.

Windham goalie Emma Theriault made five saves.

Ellecia Davis scored a first-quarter goal for Sanford. Megan Sheppard finished with 16 saves.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

GORHAM 2, BONNY EAGLE 0: The Rams (7-0) got goals from Katie Gooch and Julia Reed in a win over the Scots (1-4) in Gorham.

Kate Martin needed just one save for the shutout. Bonny Eagle’s Ember Hastings made 11 saves.

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, LAKE REGION 0: Evelyn Agrodnia finished with three goals and an assist, and the Capers (7-0) shutout the Lakers (4-3) in Cape Elizabeth.

Noelle Mallory also scored.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4, WAYNFLETE 3: Anna Belleau registered a pair of goals to help the Panthers (6-0) top the Flyers (4-2) in Yarmouth.

Sarah Moore and Emily Robbins each chipped in with a goal for NYA. Lucy Hart, Lucy Sarno and Iris Stutzman scored for Waynflete.

YARMOUTH 4, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Ava Feeley scored the four goals, including a penalty kick, for the Clippers (5-2) against the Raiders (0-4-1) in Fryeburg.

Macy Gilroy assisted on Feeley’s first goal.

YORK 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Chloe Bourque scored twice as the Wildcats (3-3-1) beat the Rangers (2-5) in Kittery.

Gabi Galbadis also scored for York. Noelle Denholm got Traip’s goal.

York goalie Ella Hickey stopped four shots. Lily Stuart made 10 saves for Traip.

