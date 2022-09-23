Sebago Lake landowners invited to lunch and learn event

The Lakes Environmental Association and partners invite landowners in the greater Sebago Lakes watershed to join them in celebrating forests in the watershed. Learn about land trusts and how to become involved in conservation and preservation efforts Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Woodland Owner Appreciation Day at the Loon Echo Land Trust Preserve and tree farm in the Peabody-Fitch Woods, Naramissic Road, in South Bridgton.

This free event includes meeting, talking and walking with fellow landowners, foresters, biologists and conservationists, lunch from Good Life Market, beer brewed with Sebago Lake water, raffles and a tour of the historic Naramissic 1790’s farmhouse. For more information and to register for the event call 647-8580 or go to mainelakes.org.

Library book sale

Friends of the Bridgton Library will be having a book sale at the Book Shed in the library parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. Hardcover and paperback books of all types will be on offer, including fiction, cookbooks, art books and lots of children’s books. Everyone is invited to stop by and shop for some good fall reading and perhaps some gifts for the holiday season, which is just around the corner. Cash and checks are accepted. Proceeds from the sale will support library programs. For more information call 647-2472 or go to bridgtonlibrary.org.

Country music on Main

Modern country music by American Ride and acoustic country by Bryan Frates will be featured at Bridgton’s popular free concert series, Music on Main, which continues Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6-9 p.m. in the vacant lot at 144 Main St., rain or shine. Food and beverages will be for sale from local vendors, including Mainly Melts, Fred’s Fried Dough, Crepe Elizabeth, and Stella’s on the Square. All are welcome. Bring a chair; no pets or coolers, please.

