Corn maze, cider, pumpkins at Pineland Harvest Festival

Celebrate autumn at the 8th annual Harvest Festival at Pineland Farms, a family-friendly community event being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Activities for all ages include apple cider demonstrations, a 5-acre corn maze, a pumpkin patch and much more. Costumes are highly encouraged and adult supervision is required.

The festival takes place at the Valley Farm and the Family Farmyard. The fee is $8 per person; children 2 and under are free. Pre-registration is encouraged, and the number of tickets is limited. Sign up at shop.pinelandfarms.org. The rain date is Oct. 8.

Directions to the Visitors Center: Follow GPS directions to the Market at 15 Farm View Drive. Continue past the Market and take the first left on to Valley Farm Road. Follow Valley Farm Road until arriving at the Smokehouse Visitors Center (white silo) on the right.

For more details, contact the Education Department at 650-3031, or [email protected]

Play and storytime

Wednesday caregivers meet at New Gloucester Fairgrounds, 106 Bald Hill Road, at 10 a.m. for play and then head to the New Gloucester Public Library for an 11 a.m. storytime. The dual activity is sponsored by GNG Recreation every Wednesday through Nov. 30. No registration is required.

