Golf scramble for ALS hits a hole in one

The HOPE-JG Fights ALS Golf Scramble held Aug. 29 at the Woodlands in Falmouth was a huge success. The charity had 144 slots to be filled and they filled each and every one.

“It was a beautiful day and we raised a lot of money that will help families with loved ones who suffer from ALS and have special needs,” said Linda Walker

Gregoire, the charity’s co-founder. “We’re already looking forward to our 8th Annual Scramble next year.”

Gregoire and her husband, John, founded HOPE-JG to help families of those living with ALS.

Bean supper

The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 is hosting a bean supper Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. at the Windham Veterans Center. The meal includes a variety of beans and chili, as well as a selection of salads and sides. There will also be an assortment of desserts to enjoy. The Auxiliary is holding a seasonal homemade pie auction so guests can take some deliciousness home. The cost of the meal is $10. Children under 12 eat for free.

Village Green open house

The Windham Historical Society is hosting an Open House and Concert at the Village Green at 234 Windham Center Road on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 3 p.m. Browse around the village, meet society members and take a tour through some of the buildings, including the beloved Old Grocery store that has recently been renovated and is being open to the public for the first time. The Village School, a replica one-room schoolhouse can also be toured and visitors can meet the village smithy at the blacksmith shop.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and a picnic lunch while relaxing to the four-part harmonies of the Generations Barbershop Quartet from 1-2 p.m. Desserts for sale in the Old Grocery for a small charge. Come mix, mingle and meet other members of the community. The event is free, but donations are always appreciated.

Cancer support group

The Windham Cancer Support Group will be meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Windham Public Library. All people suffering from cancer, their caregivers and survivors are welcome to attend. The meetings are confidential, so you can feel comfortable sharing your experiences freely with others.

Field trip

The Windham Parks & Recreation Department is inviting kids in kindergarten to fifth grade to join them for some fun and games Oct. 7, when local kids will have a day off from school. The day begins at 9 a.m. with gym games, crafts and outdoor play at the Town Hall Gym. The kiddos should bring a lunch and after finishing eating, will be heading to South Portland for a little adventure at Urban Air Adventure Park. The cost to participate is $50. Registration is open until Oct. 4. Call Parks & Rec at 892-1905 for more information.

