WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Susan Collins announced that David Temkin of Kennebunkport has been awarded a fall internship in her Washington, D.C., office.

Temkin first met Collins at Kennebunkport Consolidated School in 2010, when she visited to celebrate its designation as a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. The award recognizes schools that make significant progress in closing the achievement gap or whose students achieve at very high levels.

Following their encounter, Senator Collins sent Temkin a signed photo encouraging him to follow his dream.

He is a first-generation American, the son of refugees from Soviet Russia, according to a news release from Collins’ office. Temkin was born in Sanford and raised in Kennebunkport. He is a senior at George Washington University, where he is double majoring in business administration and political science.

“I first met David when he was a bright, fourth-grade student at Kennebunkport Consolidated School, and I am so proud of the outstanding young man he has become,” said Collins. “Twelve years ago, I encouraged David to follow his dream, and it is wonderful to see that he is achieving his goals. I am delighted to welcome him to my Washington, D.C., office, where he will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process firsthand and serve his fellow Mainers.”

Temkin is a member of George Washington University College Republicans, a member of the GW Organization for Russian Affairs, captain of a GW intramural soccer team, a member of GW Hillel Jewish student organization, and a member of GW MEOR Jewish student organization. Following graduation, he plans to earn a master’s degree in business administration and intends to pursue a career in the nonprofit sector or on Capitol Hill, according to the news release.

Maine students interested in applying for future sessions of the internship program can do so through Collins’ website at: https://www.collins.senate.gov/services/students

