Baltimore wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed Friday’s practice because of a personal matter but is expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots, Coach John Harbaugh said.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay has also cleared concussion protocol and will play.

Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is questionable for Week 3 despite practicing fully again this week after Harbaugh indicated Friday that his season debut likely wouldn’t come Sunday. Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) was limited all week and is questionable. So is wide receiver James Proche II (groin), a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is doubtful after missing Friday’s workout. He’s yet to fully participate in a practice this season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was limited by a right elbow injury Wednesday, was not listed on the injury report after practicing fully for the second straight day.

PATRIOTS: Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger practiced for the first time this week and were officially listed as questionable. Both players are dealing with knee injuries.

Cornerback Jalen Mills was limited for a second straight day by his new hamstring injury. He was one of the six other players listed as questionable, including safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (back).

BROWNS: Cleveland starting linebacker and team captain Anthony Walker Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a quadriceps tendon in Thursday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 27-year-old Walker will soon undergo surgery, which will be followed by months of recovery. He had played well in the first three games this season, recording 13 tackles, including four loss.

BUCS-PACKERS: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers will be working without some of their top receivers Sunday when the seven-time Super Bowl winner and four-time MVP face off.

The injury report released Friday ruled Green Bay’s Sammy Watkins and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin out for Sunday’s game at Tampa. The Buccaneers already were planning to play without wide receiver Mike Evans , who received a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field brawl during the Bucs’ 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Godwin will miss a second straight game. Watkins played Sunday night and had three catches for 93 yards in the Packers’ 27-10 triumph over the Chicago Bears.

Other receivers could be missing as well. Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Breshad Perriman (knee) and Green Bay’s Randall Cobb (illness) and Christian Watson (hamstring) are listed as questionable. Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) also is questionable.

TITANS: Tennessee will start Dennis Daley at left tackle Sunday against Las Vegas with three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan ruled out after he hurt his right knee on the first offensive play of a 41-7 loss in Buffalo on Monday night.

The Titans (0-2) also will be without starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and cornerback Ugo Amadi (ankle).

