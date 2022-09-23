COLLEGES

Poppy Lambert and Syndey Meader both scored twice as the University of Maine field hockey team beat the University of New Hampshire 5-1 on Friday in Orono.

Julia Ross also scored for Maine (5-3, 1-0 America East). Mia Borley made five saves.

Tamera Cookman scored for UNH (3-5,0-1), while Jemma Woods had 10 saves.

• Aimee Adams, Alexa Gutkowski, Molly McCluskey and Maya Waryas each had one goal as St. Joseph’s (6-2) beat Elms (0-7) in in Chicopee, Mass.

TENNIS

LAVER CUP: Roger Federer wrapped up his superlative professional tennis career at age 41 with a loss in doubles alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London.

Federer, who won 20 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal, whose 22 are the men’s record, paired up for Team Europe and were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 at the O2 Arena.

Federer announced last week that this team event founded by his management company would be his final event before retirement, then made clear the doubles outing would be his last match.

• A protester lit a portion of the court and his arm on fire a match at the Laver Cup tennis event Friday.

The episode briefly delayed the action at the start of the second set of Stefanos Tsitsipas’ 6-2, 6-1 victory for Team Europe over Diego Schwartzman of Team World at the O2 Arena.

The activist, carrying a lighter and wearing a white T-shirt with a message about private jets, made his way onto the black court and sat down near the net. The person eventually was carried away by security guards.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP: Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute, Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th, and Japan beat an lackluster and injury-depleted United States 2-0 in Düsseldorf, Germany, in the Americans’ next-to-last World Cup warmup.

The Americans failed to get a single shot on goal, playing a dismal first half and showing only slightly more initiative after four changes at halftime. They have one win, five losses and four draws in 10 road games since a victory at Northern Ireland in March 2021, and just one goal in their last five away games.

U.S. star Christian Pulisic did not dress because of an unspecified injury. The 14th-ranked Americans already were without Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen, and Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup because of a torn Achilles.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Cristiano Ronaldo was charged by the Football Association in relation to an incident that saw the Manchester United forward apparently knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a Premier League match in April.

It is alleged Ronaldo’s conduct was improper and/or violent, the governing body said.

Ronaldo received a police caution in August after being interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident at Goodison Park on April 9.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Andre Iguodala revealed on the latest episode of his “Point Forward” podcast that he’ll return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. His announcement comes the day before training camp opens at Chase Center.

Iguodala said he was retired for the majority of the summer but his “brothers kind of reeled me back in.” He added that the Warriors have a “good plan” that made sense for him to return for the 2022-23 season. Iguodala also said he plans to take his “Point Forward” podcast on the road this season.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rasmus Hojgaard took a six shot lead at the French Open after posting a 6-under 65 in the second round.

The Danish player and overnight leader had seven birdies at Le Golf National outside Paris to move to 15 under overall, with the only blemish a bogey on the fifth hole.

Frenchman Paul Barjon’s 3-under 68 moved him up from third to second. Barjon holed an eagle putt from 61 feet on the 14th hole and pleased the crowd as they stayed with him.

LPGA: The LPGA and financial giant Mizuho Americas have announced a new tournament will be played in New Jersey next year at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.

The 72-hole tournament will be called the Mizuho Americas Open and take place May 29- June 4. The event will have a purse of $2.75 million.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: The governing body for Formula One said IndyCar star Colton Herta will not be granted the Super License the American needs to join the F1 grid next season.

“The FIA confirms that an enquiry was made via the appropriate channels that led to the FIA confirming that the driver Colton Herta does not have the required number of points to be granted an FIA Super Licence,” the FIA said in a statement.

The FIA decision was not a surprise.

Red Bull was interested in the 22-year-old Californian and considering giving Herta a seat at AlphaTauri, its junior team. AlphaTauri has already said that Pierre Gasly will return next season and Yuki Tsunoda received a contract extension earlier this week.

