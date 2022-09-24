LEWISTON — Ava Wolverton opened the scoring just three minutes into the game and later set up a goal by Felicity Jackson as the Brunswick field hockey team beat Lewiston 3-1 on Saturday.

Brunswick (5-3-1) extended its lead to 3-0 in the third quarter on goals by Kiki Dinsmore and Jackson. Lewiston’s Savannah Connor-Schade scored later in the third.

Kimberley McLaughlin made 15 saves for the Blue Devils (1-6).

BOYS SOCCER

LISBON 3, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Three different Greyhounds (6-0) scored in a win over the Falcons (1-3-1) in Rumford.

Bryce Poulin, Aidan Parker and Danny Levesque all scored while Nick Powell and Owen Booker each notched an assist.

Levi Tibbetts made five saves for the shutout.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARANACOOK 2, MORSE 2: Phoebe Bell and Natalie Mohlar tallied goals for the Black Bears (6-0-1) in a tie with the Shipbuilders (1-3-2) in Bath.

Maranacook outshot Morse by a 20-9 margin.

Macie Shiers and Helen Robicheaw had goals for Morse.

