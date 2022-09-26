TORONTO — Aaron Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the New York Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win Monday night.

Judge led off the game with a single, then struck out twice and walked twice as New York’s winning streak ended at seven. The Yankees would’ve sealed the division with a win.

Judge has now gone six games without a home run. He’ll try again Tuesday night to match the AL mark of 61 set by Maris in 1961. Judge’s batting average remained at .314 – he began the day leading all three Triple Crown categories.

Guerrero’s two-out single off Clarke Schmidt (5-5) scored automatic runner Cavan Biggio from second base. Toronto won its third straight and increased its lead atop the AL wild-card race by 2 1/2 games over Tampa Bay.

Judge scored the opening run of the game on a first-inning sacrifice fly by Gleyber Torres, and walked in the third before being erased on a double play. Judge struck out looking in the sixth and went down swinging in the eighth.

With runners at first and second and two outs in the 10th, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider replaced right-hander Anthony Bass and brought left-hander Tim Mayza (8-0) on to face Judge. Toronto intentionally walked Judge to load the bases for left-handed hitter Anthony Rizzo, who grounded out.

Advertisement

Back in right field after making his 22nd start at DH Sunday, Judge again left history on deck. Since connecting for No. 60 on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh to spark a ninth-inning comeback, he is 5 for 18 with three doubles, seven walks and eight strikeouts.

Greeted with a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd of 34,307 before his first at-bat, Judge opened the game with a sharp single to right field that had an exit velocity of 112.9 miles per hour. Rizzo doubled Judge to third before Torres drove him in with a flyball to right.

BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 0: Bryce Elder threw a six-hit shutout for his first career complete game, and the Atlanta won at Washington to close within one game of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East and hand the Nationals their 100th loss of the season.

Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia hit two-run homers and Marcell Ozuna added a solo shot for Atlanta. The Braves and Mets each have eight games remaining, including a three-game series beginning Friday in Atlanta.

Earlier in the day, the Braves went to the White House to meet President Joe Biden and celebrate their 2021 World Series victory.

RED SOX: Pitcher Garrett Whitlock underwent a right hip arthroscopy Monday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Dr. Bryan Kelly performed the procedure.

Advertisement

The righty will have a follow-up appointment Tuesday.

“But from everything I hear, everything was OK,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said Monday at Fenway Park. “No surprises. So talk to the doctor tomorrow and obviously with our doctors and go from there.”

Whitlock spent from June 10-July 15 on the injured with right hip inflammation. He pitched anyway when he returned despite a noticeable limp. Boston put him back on the IL with a right hip impingement Sept. 21.

“Obviously in the offseason, it’s what he can do to keep his arm going because he’s going to be very limited,” Cora said. “But the goal is for him to be ready for 2023.”

The 26-year-old Whitlock posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 31 outings (nine starts) this season. He struck out 82 and walked only 15 in 78 1/3 innings.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous