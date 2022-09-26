MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Coach Mike McDaniel on Monday said the Dolphins are “happy to comply” with any investigation into their handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injury during the team’s 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Tagovailoa took a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano and appeared to be disoriented as he got back to his feet. The Dolphins originally said it was a head injury, and Tagovailoa missed Miami’s last three snaps of the first half. He returned to start the third quarter.

Tagovailoa’s quick return drew skepticism, and the NFL and National Football League Players Association said they are conducting a joint review of what went into the decision to allow Tagovailoa to go back in the game.

By NFL rule, a player has to undergo in-game evaluations if he has a possible concussion. Those evaluations involve team medical personnel, as well as an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa was cleared by the team and the independent neurologist before re-entering the game.

Tagovailoa and McDaniel both said after the game that it was a back injury that was giving the third-year quarterback problems. And McDaniel reiterated Monday that Tagovailoa’s back and ankle are “sore” but the team will know more after he undergoes further testing.

Advertisement

Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol, McDaniel said. He didn’t commit to whether Tagovailoa would play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

PRO BOWL: The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.

Quality of play in the Pro Bowl has often been criticized. Players, understandably concerned about getting hurt, treat it as an exhibition more than competition. A flag football game could increase competition while avoiding potential injuries resulting from tackling, blocking and hitting.

CHARGERS: Quarterback Justin Herbert’s rib injury remains a concern for the team, but they have even more concerns at key positions.

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will likely miss the rest of the season due to a torn left biceps and linebacker Joey Bosa has what Coach Brandon Staley termed a “significant groin injury” that will keep him sidelined a while.

Advertisement

The injuries come at the worst possible time for Los Angeles which was already missing center Corey Linsley because of a knee issue, wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle).

BROWNS: All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he flipped his Porsche in a one-car accident following practice Monday.

The team said Garrett was taken for emergency care but did not give details about his injuries or condition. The Browns said they are gathering more information.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it responded to a rollover crash around 3 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S on the right side of the road with rollover damage.

The highway patrol said Garrett and a unidentified female passenger were both transported to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, but the highway patrol said “impairment from alcohol/or drugs is not suspected.” Garrett and his passenger were both wearing safety belts.

Advertisement

It’s not yet known if Garrett’s playing status for Sunday’s game in Atlanta will be altered by the accident.

BUCS: The team will relocate football operations to the Miami area in preparation for next weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Buccaneers announced Monday night that the team will leave Tampa on Tuesday and relocate in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting Wednesday and continue through this week’s preparations, if necessary.

So far, there has been no change to the Buccaneers’ game against the Chiefs, which is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The NFL, along with the team and local officials, will monitor the situation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »