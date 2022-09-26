SACO — Dr. Irving Weymouth Herrick Jr., 89, of Salisbury, MD, died Sunday, September 18 at 6:18 pm. after a brief stay at PRMC.

He was both a retired educator and retired Baptist minister. He was also an amateur cabinetmaker, sang beautifully, and dabbled in archeology.

After graduating from Thornton Academy of Saco, Maine, Irving earned his bachelor’s degree from The University of Southern Maine at Gorham, a master’s and doctorate from The University of Maryland at College Park, and a master’s of

divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Irving is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Bernice Morgan Herrick, his parents Irving Sr. and Florence Herrick, his brother Robert Herrick, and many friends He is survived by two children, Patricia Cannon of Knoxville, TN and Michael Herrick of Salisbury, MD; his sister Elizabeth Audie of Saco, ME; as well as four grandchildren, four great- grandchildren, four nephews, and two nieces.

Dr. Herrick educated many, gave to many, and shared the gospel with many more. His big personality and quick wit will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

No services are scheduled.

