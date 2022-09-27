community meals

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, including homemade kidney and pea beans, brown bread, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey, coleslaw, hot rolls/biscuits, pies and hot and cold beverages. 4 to 6 p.m. Saco Grange Hall No.53, 168 North St. Cost is $10. Take-out available. Contact 831-5784 or [email protected]

Public baked bean supper, including baked kidney and pea beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 11 and younger. Eat in or take-out, no pre-orders. Masks suggested for those not vaccinated. Contact 892-1875.

Brunswick American Legion Post 20 monthly supper, includes beef stew made with stout beer from Stars and Stripes Brewery, a biscuit, and homemade apple cobbler. 5 to 6 p.m. at the Legion Hall at 1 Columbus Dr., Brunswick (next to the Brunswick U-Haul). Cost is $12. Reservations requested at 721-1172, please include name, phone number, number of meals needed, and dine-in or to-go to or email [email protected] The dinner proceeds and donations will benefit the American Legion Auxiliary President’s Project to help prevent veteran suicide.

