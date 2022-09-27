Anne Gass of Gray, candidate for the Maine House in Gray and New Gloucester District 104, has been an active volunteer and community leader in our town for many years. She just completed a three-year term on the Gray Town Council serving as vice chair. Earlier she was elected to the SAD 15 school board.

As a board member of Gray Senior Housing I had the good fortune to have Anne’s support and advice in our effort to expand senior housing in Gray, which has now culminated in a plan for Avesta Housing to build 27 new units here. We can thank Anne for her help with that important project.

Anne’s website tells of a wide range of activities in which she has been instrumental in improving life in Gray over the years at anne-gass.org.

Please vote for Anne Gass this November!

Ted MacDonald

Gray

