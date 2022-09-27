Cluchey for State Representative

I am writing in support of Sally Cluchey for State Representative in House District 52. Our communities in Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Richmond would be lucky to have her voice in Augusta.

I got to know Sally over the past two years working to address issues affecting our schools in Maine School Administrative District 75. I was continually impressed by how Sally inspired people to speak up for our teachers and for public health. In a difficult time, she was a tireless champion of good sense and a measured voice of reason. We need these traits in elected office now more than ever.

The challenges facing today’s citizens are as great as any faced in my lifetime. As a mother and a stepmother of teenage girls, I am horrified that our government is telling women and girls they should not have equal rights to men and boys. It is unacceptable. We need leaders who will protect women’s rights to make their own health care decisions.

I know Sally is that kind of leader. She is focused on the needs of her community, and she will listen to the people she represents and make decisions from a place of integrity. I am looking forward to voting for Sally Cluchey in November.

Nacole Palmer,

Bowdoin

Vitelli for Senate

On November 8th, voters in Senate district 23 will have an opportunity to reelect Eloise Vitelli.

I highly recommend that they do so, as she is a woman of great intelligence, skill, and compassion. In her years of working to increase employment of mostly women, but also men, through New Ventures Maine, to her service as the Maine Senate Majority leader, she has consistently worked with others to promote economic growth.



Her hard work has brought benefits in many areas of interest and concern to her constituents: health, the environment, and education. I look forward to seeing her serve us again.

Adair DeLamater,

Bath

Golek for State House

They say, “No one knows you like family.” I have known Cheryl Golek since the first day she entered this world. Cheryl Golek has overcome challenges that were seemingly insurmountable in her life to become the woman she is today. Because of her life’s experiences, she deeply understands the challenges that others are facing.

She is passionate about serving her community and compassionate about helping others who are in need.

You could not find a better person to represent you in the State House than Cheryl Golek.

Richard C. Golek,

Durham

Re-elect Vitelli

In our community, there is a range of households, with differing incomes and political views. Each resident has the priority of taking care of their family. I would choose a leader who will be considerate of local issues and prioritize our needs. I’ve researched both the candidates running for State Senate and feel Sen. Vitelli should be re-elected. I first met Eloise many years ago when she was helping Mainers in our area gain skills to improve their personal economic outlook. She has been a steady hand, leading the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee and the Marine Resources Committee and doing a good job making sure our area’s concerns are front and center. After troubling issues with Central Maine Power, she pushed for legislation to make sure utility companies are accountable to Mainers. She’s a no-nonsense person and doesn’t get bogged down by party politics. Senator Vitelli is a good choice, and she has my vote. Susan M. Perrine,

Woolwich Please join me in supporting Sen. Eloise Vitelli for re-election on Election Day. She is a strong advocate for a clean environment, our fishermen, reproductive rights, and expanded high speed internet, to list a few.

Sen. Vitelli is a collegial, thoughtful, caring person. I have had the pleasure of getting to know her and seeing democracy in action while driving her to visit constituents.

Please give her your vote on Nov. 8! Laurie Hauptli,

Bath Guzzetti for Sagadahoc’s register of probate We will be pleased to vote to re-elect Jean Guzzetti as Register of Probate for Sagadahoc County and urge our friends to do the same. However, we must confess that until she started serving in that capacity, we had absolutely no idea as to what the job entails. Apparently, this important position is responsible for petitions of adoption, guardianship, name changes and wills, so it can affect our lives in significant ways. In addition, she manages the daily operations of the court, including its caseload, developing the budget, and preparing the documents for the formal hearings that come before the judge. Jean certainly has the analytical skills of a scientist and the heart of a dedicated public servant. We hope you will support her with your vote on Nov. 8. Sandra Johnson, Bath

