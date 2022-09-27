September is nearly in the rearview mirror and the arrival of the month of October means that the fall sports season is just kicking into gear.

It won’t be long until the first champions are crowned, as golf’s state match is just over a week away, and for everyone else, making the playoffs will be the focus.

Here’s a glimpse at where things stand as September slips away:

Football

On the gridiron, Freeport bounced back from its close loss to Wells with an impressive 19-0 home win over Medomak Valley Saturday to improve to 3-1 on the season. Aidan Heath hit Nick White for a 6-yard touchdown pass for a 6-0 first quarter lead.

“I definitely want to thank my line for giving me the time,” Heath said. “We practice those throws all week and that’s just repetition. And I want to thank my receivers for coming back on those balls.”

Jordan Knighton made it 12-0 with a 5-yard touchdown run in the second period, then put it away with a 4-yard TD rush in the fourth quarter and the Falcons’ defense didn’t allow a single point.

“The team defense, they played solid tonight,” said Freeport Coach Paul St. Pierre. “It was one of those things where we didn’t score our typical game, so we needed guys to step up in other areas.”

The Falcons go to 2-2 Fryeburg Academy Friday.

Falmouth also bounced back from its lone lone with a 39-8 home win over Messalonskee Friday. Finn Caxton-Smith and Indi Backman ran for three touchdowns apiece and combined for almost 300 yards.

“I think it was one of our most important games of the season to win,” said Caxton-Smith. “After that loss to Cape (Elizabeth last week), we had to go into this with a feeling that we didn’t know if we were going to win or not. We just had to step it up.”

“It was a great night for football,” Backman said. “It was cold, I love the cold. My teammates don’t like it as much. The line was amazing today.”

The Navigators (3-1) have a key showdown at 3-1 Windham Friday.

Yarmouth remained undefeated in eight-man large school division play, holding off visiting Mt. Desert Island in a wild one, 50-46, to improve to 4-0. Michael McGonagle stole the show by rushing for a mindboggling 433 yards on 47 carries with five touchdowns. Spencer LaBrecque added three TD runs.

“I’m definitely tired, but I’ve never been more excited about a win,” said McGonagle. “We definitely earned it.”

“I can’t believe how tough (Michael) is,” said Yarmouth coach Jim Hartman, who earned his 100th career victory. “You can’t coach that.”

The Clippers go to 3-1 Morse Saturday.

Greely (0-3) had a bye last weekend. The Rangers visit Mt. Ararat (3-1) Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Yarmouth’s boys’ soccer team, the two-time defending Class B state champion, extended its win streak to six games and improved to 6-0-1 after a 4-0 home victory over Fryeburg Academy last Thursday. Luis Cardoso, Lucas Minnihan and Truman Peters all scored and a fourth goal came courtesy a Raiders’ “own goal.” The Clippers are back in action Wednesday at home versus Wells. After visiting Gray-New Gloucester Thursday, Yarmouth has a showdown at Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week (see pressherald.com/forecaster/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Greely took a three-game win streak and a 4-2-1 mark into a showdown at three-time reigning Class C champion Waynflete Tuesday (see pressherald.com/forecaster/forecaster-sports/ for game story). Last week, the Rangers defeated visiting Gray-New Gloucester (2-0) and host Sacopee Valley (7-0). Tommy Bennert and Tate Nadeau both scored against the Patriots. In the win over the Hawks, Ethan Njitoh had three goals, while Bennert, Nadeau, Keegan Hale and Ben Hanson also tickled the twine. Greely goes to York Thursday and hosts Fryeburg Academy Monday.

Freeport was 2-2-3 after a 3-0 victory at Fryeburg Academy and a 3-3 tie at Gray-New Gloucester last week. Israel Boffay scored all three goals in the win. Against the Patriots, Emmanuel Omeme had two goals and Owen Rusiecki had the other. The Falcons visit Waynflete Thursday and go to York Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth was undefeated going into last week, then fell at home against Gorham (2-0) and at Thornton Academy (3-0). Monday, the Navigators lost, 2-0, at undefeated Scarborough to drop to 4-3 on the season. Against the REd Storm, Falmouth got eight saves from freshman goalkeeper Caden Berry, including a few of the highlight reel variety, but only mustered one shot on frame.

“You look at our roster and we’re young,” said longtime Falmouth coach Dave Halligan. “We’ll learn from this. We’re better off playing teams like this. We’re better off playing the top teams than some other teams.”

The Navigators looked to get back on track Tuesday at Windham. After hosting Cheverus Friday, Falmouth goes to Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

“We have a strong freshman and sophomore class and the seniors have done a great job leading,” Halligan said. “Even when we’re not successful, we’ll still fight and be in games. We’re getting experience.”

NYA dropped to 2-5 after Saturday’s 4-1 home loss to Waynflete. The Panthers hosted Lake Region Tuesday, welcome Richmond Wednesday, then go to Sacopee Valley Friday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, NYA enjoyed an historic victory last week and remained undefeated at press time. The Panthers, the three-time reigning Class D state champions, hosted crosstown rival Yarmouth last Thursday and for the first time in program history, beat the Clippers, 4-1. Angel Huntsman set up Anna Belleau, then scored herself for an early lead. After Yarmouth got on the board, Leah Dube answered seconds later, then Emily Robbins put it away with a second half free kick.

“I came in here last year not knowing the reputation Yarmouth had, but it’s great to beat them, especially on our field,” said Belleau.

“This shows us we can do anything if we all put our minds to it and work as a team,” Dube said.

“Every year I’ve been here, it’s either a tie or a loss by one against Yarmouth,” Huntsman said. “It’s always been close. Senior year, I wanted to finish off with a win, so it feels great. We had to have it this year.”

“This is big,” added NYA coach Ricky Doyon. “It’s awesome, it really is. The girls played really well today and we played an excellent team. We got the bounces and we took advantage of our opportunities.”

Friday, the Panthers improved to 6-0 after holding off visiting Waynflete, 4-3. Belleau scored twice, while Robbins and Sarah Moore (who played goalie in the win over Yarmouth) also scored.

“We did what we needed to do,” said Doyon. “We played a little tired today. We didn’t press like we can, but it doesn’t always have to look pretty.”

NYA hopes to extend its unbeaten streak to 27 and stay undefeated Wednesday when it goes to Richmond. Friday, the Panthers host Sacopee Valley and next Tuesday, Old Orchard Beach pays a visit.

“We have to step it up,” Doyon said. “We’ll build from this. We want to keep improving.”

Yarmouth suffered a 4-1 loss at NYA, then improved to 5-2 after a 4-0 win at Fryeburg Academy. Against the Panthers, Ava Feeley scored, but the Clippers couldn’t stop the Panthers’ attack. In the victory, Feeley scored all four goals. After going to Lake Region Tuesday, Yarmouth is home against Gray-New Gloucester Friday and welcomes three-time Class B state champion Cape Elizabeth in a pivotal contest Monday.

Greely stretched its win streak to three games and improved to 5-2 after victories last week at Gray-New Gloucester (4-1) and at home over Sacopee Valley (6-1). In the win over the Patriots, Abby Lennox scored twice and Lili Pierce and Eva Williams each added one goal. Against the Hawks, Avery Bush and Molly Partridge both had two goals and Lennox and Shaylee O’Grady added one apiece. The Rangers hosted Wells Tuesday, welcome York Thursday and go to Fryeburg Academy Monday.

Freeport improved to 3-4 after home wins last week over Fryeburg Academy (3-0) and Gray-New Gloucester (2-1). Against the Raiders, Taryn Curry, Emily Olsen and Pearl Peterson had the goals. Peterson and Rosie St. Cyr scored in the victory over the Patriots. The Falcons go to Fryeburg Academy Thursday, visit Wells Saturday and host York Tuesday of next week.

Falmouth dropped to 3-5 after losses last week at Gorham (4-1) and at home against Thornton Academy (2-0) and Scarborough (2-0). The Navigators visit Cheverus Thursday (see pressherald.com/forecaster/forecaster-sports/ for game story) and host Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Freeport’s field hockey team improved to 3-2-1 after last week’s 4-0 home win over Fryeburg Academy. Emily Groves scored three goals and Liv Christensen, Ellie Foss, Ava Gervais, Lilliana Larochelle and Sasha Nevils all added one. The Falcons go to Lake Region Wednesday, host York Friday and welcome Cape Elizabeth Monday of next week.

Yarmouth was 3-4 following Monday’s 5-1 home win over Poland. Sophie Smith had a hat trick and Sally McGrath and Celia Zinman both scored one goal. The Clippers are home against Wells Wednesday, then play host to Fryeburg Academy next Monday.

Greely dropped to 0-6-1 after being shutout last week at Fryeburg Academy (3-0) and at home versus Cape Elizabeth (2-0). Kate Parkinson made a dozen saves against the Raiders. The Rangers go to York Wednesday, welcome Gray-New Gloucester/NYA Friday and play host to Wells Monday.

Falmouth improved to 4-3 after last week’s 1-0 win at Noble. After going to Thornton Academy Tuesday, the Navigators host Windham Thursday and visit Bonny Eagle Monday.

Volleyball

Yarmouth’s volleyball team had its three-year, 38-match win streak snapped last week. After improving to 6-0 with a straight-set (25-15, 25-21, 25-4) win at Cheverus, the Clippers were beaten by visiting Scarborough, the defending Class A champion, in four-games (14-25, 25-22, 18-25, 13-25). Against the Stags, Dorcus Bolese had seven blocks and Madi Beaudoin closed it out with 15 service points in the final set. In the loss, Annie Vinnakota had 11 service points and five kills, Bolese produced nine kills, Beaudoin had eight service points and Alla Elhai finished with 18 assists.

“We just came up against a Scarborough team tonight that played at the top of their game,” Yarmouth coach Jim Senecal said. “They really did a great job. We just have to hit more consistently, but it’s hard when you’re getting drilled. We were on our heels and our first passes weren’t great. That means the sets weren’t great and you’re free-balling it back to a great team that’s licking their chops. We couldn’t capture momentum from them because of their serving and power.”

The Clippers host Wells Thursday, go to Brewer Saturday and visit Falmouth Monday.

“We feel as we look ahead in our schedule like we have some opportunities to get a lot of players in and grow and learn different things,” Senecal said. “We’re hoping we can learn from this and be ready at the end. There’s a lot of good teams this year. We hope to keep winning and be able to stay at home (for the playoffs).”

Greely improved to 5-2 after last week’s straight-set (25-23, 25-14, 25-18) win at Brunswick . The Rangers welcome Westbrook Wednesday, play host to Nokomis Saturday and are home versus York Monday.

Falmouth was also 5-2 after a straight-set (14-25, 21-25, 8-25) setback at Biddeford and a 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-14) home win over Marshwood. Against the Hawks, Victoria Abbott had 10 kills and nine digs, Kani Gutter contributed 20 digs and four service aces, Ginerva Marcoccio had 11 assists and Kylie Armer added seven kills and seven aces. A tough schedule stretch is next, as after hosting Cape Elizabeth Tuesday, the Navigators go to Scarborough Thursday, welcome Gorham Saturday and play at Yarmouth Monday.

NYA improved to 2-4 after a straight-set home win over Lewiston Friday. The Panthers are at Lake Region Wednesday and visit Brunswick Friday.

Cross country

On the trails, Yarmouth hosted Traip Academy, Wells and York last week. The Clippers’ girls’ team placed first and produced first-place individual Madeleine Jones (who had a time of 21 minutes, 45.6 seconds). Yarmouth’s boys came in third behind York and Wells and featured Stuart Baybutt (third, 18:18).

Falmouth took part in a six-team meet in Westbrook. The Navigators boys came in first. Maeve Ginevan (20:49.47) and Fiona Hanrahan (21:05.78) were second and third individually. The boys came in third and were paced by individual champion Miles Woodbury (17:25.91).

The Festival of Champions in Belfast will be held Saturday.

Golf

On the links, the Western Maine Conference state qualifier was held Tuesday.

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association state qualifier is Monday of next week.

The team state match is Saturday, Oct. 8 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Portland Press Herald staff writers Drew Bonifant, Steve Craig and Travis Lazarcyzk contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

