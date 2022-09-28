Cape Elizabeth
Sat. 10/1 9 and 11 a.m. School Buildings Project public tours Pond Cove Elementary
Mon. 10/3 4:30 p.m. School Buildings Project tour and workshop Middle School Cafeterium
Tues. 10/4 6:30 p.m. Building Oversight Committee Zoom
Tues. 10/4 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Town Hall
Wed. 10/5 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall
Thur. 10/6 7:p.m. Recycling Committee Public Works Dept.
Scarborough
Mon. 10/3 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 10/5 7 p.m. Hybrid Town Council Meeting Town Hall/Zoom
Fri. 10/7 8 a.m. Hybrid Long Range Planning Committee Town Hall
Mon. 10/3 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee Water Resource
Mon. 10/3 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Planning & Development Offices
Tues. 10/4 6:30 p.m. City Council City Hall/Zoom
Wed. 10/5 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee Planning & Development Offices
Wed. 10/5 6:30 p.m. Public Arts Committee Planning & Development Offices/Zoom
Thur. 10/6 4 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee Planning & Development Offices
Thur. 10/6 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board Main Library
