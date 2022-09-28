Cape Elizabeth

Sat.  10/1  9 and 11 a.m.  School Buildings Project public tours  Pond Cove Elementary

Mon.  10/3  4:30 p.m.  School Buildings Project tour and workshop  Middle School Cafeterium

Tues.  10/4  6:30 p.m.  Building Oversight Committee  Zoom

Tues.  10/4  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Town Hall

Wed.  10/5  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall

Thur.  10/6  7:p.m.  Recycling Committee  Public Works Dept.

Scarborough

Mon.  10/3  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  10/5  7 p.m.  Hybrid Town Council Meeting  Town Hall/Zoom

Fri.  10/7  8 a.m.  Hybrid Long Range Planning Committee  Town Hall

South Portland

Mon.  10/3  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee  Water Resource

Mon.  10/3  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Planning & Development Offices

Tues.  10/4  6:30 p.m.  City Council  City Hall/Zoom

Wed.  10/5  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Committee  Planning & Development Offices

Wed.  10/5  6:30 p.m.  Public Arts Committee  Planning & Development Offices/Zoom

Thur.  10/6  4 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee  Planning & Development Offices

Thur.  10/6  6 p.m.  Library Advisory Board  Main Library

 

 

 

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles