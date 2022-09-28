AUGUSTA — A male with a gun Tuesday night robbed the Big Apple on Stone Street — at least the ninth time the convenience store has been robbed over the past eight years.

A caller told police an unidentified male entered the store shortly after 10 p.m., brandished a gun and demanded money and merchandise.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived.

An employee at the store said Wednesday morning no one was hurt in the incident and the clerk working at the time handled the situation well.

“The cashier was very levelheaded. He cooperated with (the robber) 100%. He didn’t confront him,” said James Young, who is in the process of becoming a manager at the convenience store at 36 Stone St.

Officials are asking anyone with information on the incident or identity or whereabouts of the suspect to contact the Augusta Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 207-626-2370, Ext. 3418.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black mask, black hoodie sweatshirt, dark shoes, a red-brimmed hat and light-colored jeans, according to Augusta police.

The robbery was reported at 10:06 p.m. and prompted several officers to respond, the first arriving at 10:10 p.m., according to police records.

The Big Apple on Stone Street has been a relatively frequent target for robberies, with at least nine reported since 2014.

Young said robbers have likely targeted the store because it is one of the few open at night — and the only one open 24 hours — in Augusta.

He said the business has taken steps to prevent robberies, including keeping a limited amount of cash in the drawer — only enough to operate — and posting a sign informing those entering the store about the limited cash.

Young also said police have been quick to respond to the store when needed.

“I will give Augusta police props. Whenever we do have an issue, they are quick to respond,” Young said. “There’s always one cruiser there in two or three minutes, and two more cruisers on the way.”

