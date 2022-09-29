BIDDEFORD — City Theater opens their next season on Oct. 7 with A.R. Gurney’s smart, playful, sophisticated, irreverent, and occasionally gritty comedy, “Sylvia,” a play about a marriage and a dog.

The Wall Street Journal called “Sylvia” “clever and cute in all the right ways.”

“Sylvia” debuted on Broadway in 1995 and earned several Drama Desk Award nominations. The story is a romantic triangle about Greg, a man going through a mid-life crisis, Kate, his wife who is on the brink of a new career, and a mongrel named “Sylvia “(who, as Kate puts it, eats “a serious hole in their 22-year marriage.)

Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park — or that has found him — bearing only the name Sylvia on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives.

The cast includes Joe Quinn as Greg, Rebecca Cole as Kate, Carrow McLean as Sylvia and Derek Kingsley in multiple roles: Tom/Phyliss/ Leslie. Despite the amusing premise and the absurdity of a person playing the role of a dog, “Sylvia” is a comedy meant for adults, with mature language and humor.

The 2022 –2023 City Theater Season which includes “Sylvia” is presented through the generous sponsorship and support of our season sponsors: Pizza by Alex, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, Stoner & Co and our show sponsors: MooShoo and Bamboo, Run Of The Mill and Saco and Biddeford Chamber of Commerce.

“Sylvia” runs Oct. 7 through Oct. 23 Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There is no performance Sunday, Oct 9. Tickets are $30 (including fees) and are available at www.citytheater.org/buytickets or 207-282-0849.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: