South Portland Land Trust celebrated the opening of its newest walking trail with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the new Clark’s Pond extension trail. The ribbon cutting, being held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day, took place along a new portion of the trail, located between the Maine Air National Guard and the Irving station (along Western Avenue).

Elected political leaders and city officials joined land trust volunteers and board members for the ceremony. The opening of the extension trail creates a 2.1-mile trail, enabling pedestrians to walk completely around the pond. The completion of the loop trail is the culmination of a nearly 15-year effort to obtain the necessary easements and rights of use agreements from abutting property owners and regulatory agencies.

Since the trust’s West End Trail Committee was launched in 2006, the land trust previously completed the initial 1.1-mile Clark’s Pond Trail in 2007 and later built the Long Creek, Red Brook, and South Branch trails. Each trail is located within the greater Maine Mall area (a citywide trail map is available at www.sopolandtrust.org) and provides residents, staff at local businesses, and visitors with access to a high-quality outdoor recreation opportunity.

“Everyone at South Portland Land Trust is thrilled to be able to complete this project and we’re excited to share this really special space with more of our friends and neighbors in South Portland,” said Alex Redfield, South Portland Land Trust board president, in an email. “The Clark’s Pond Trail is a surprisingly beautiful and quiet walk through a mature and diverse forest, less than a mile from the city’s busiest and most dense residential and commercial landscapes. Thanks to the efforts of South Portland Land Trust volunteers, the city of South Portland, and the Long Creek Watershed Management District, this natural space will be protected and accessible for generations to come.”

According to the trust, it was built almost exclusively by volunteers and funded by trust members, the Davis Conservation Fund, and the Conservation for All program at the Maine Community Foundation, the Clark’s Pond Trail is part of the land trust’s vision to help make the western part of the city more accessible and more livable for residents and visitors. By creating walkways that connect neighborhoods across the city, pedestrians now have safe and enjoyable access through some of the city’s most natural and scenic spaces. The trust hopes its projects will increase environmental stewardship and support the ongoing efforts of the Long Creek restoration and revitalization project.

South Portland Land Trust members, residents, and area businesses interested in working on the trails, contributing to the mission of the trust as a volunteer or member, or anyone wanting to learn more about trust are invited to visit www.sopolandtrust.org or reach out via email, [email protected]

