“Google can bring you back 100,000 answers. A librarian can bring you back the right one.”

― Neil Gaiman

McArthur Library in Biddeford has changed and that is good news, in fact that is our job. Libraries are unique because they exist strictly to provide services to a specific community, in our case, the City of Biddeford. The pandemic pushed major trends in library services, while we maintain our consistent level of popular print materials, we also offer more digital materials than ever before. In fact, we are Bendable, shifting and moving toward what our citizens want and need from their library.

Maine library services across the state are now bending as well. Over the past few years, the Maine State Library has identified several ways in which to serve our statewide community better. Three priorities were identified. One, low cost, easily accessible job training available anywhere. Two, increasing educational opportunities by creating one stop shopping for adult education and senior college offerings. And, three, identifying people in communities who possess unique knowledge that can be shared with others.

And, thus, Bendable was created!

Bendable Maine is a learning marketplace for all ages, including resources for job readiness, crafts and making, personal finance, language learning, well-being and more. It allows people to discover content that fits their needs on a wide variety of subjects and acquire new knowledge and skills through online courses and, often, local, in-person learning opportunities.

Our Library has been selected as a Champion location, meaning we are creating content for Bendable’s curated collection of offerings for Mainers by Mainers. The first Biddeford Community Collection is the Exploring Maine Lighthouses written by Dick Parsons of Wood Island fame.

It is still very easy to Google information, but are you getting the right information? The beauty of having a curated collection of resources is that the information will be accurate and up to date.

The October 4th event at McArthur Library will include music and entertainment by local musicians Amanda and Rob Duquette as well as musical instrument give-aways to children from their Music & Magic charity. Delicious snacks will be provided by Biddeford’s local cheese shop, Nibblesford. A Bendable Maine Fellow will also be demonstrating Bendable and the many ways our community can use this new resource. Lawn games and many more fun activities and entertainment will be happening on the day. The event is free to all and welcomes all ages.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: