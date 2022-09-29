LONDON — New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I’ll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn’t.

Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he’ll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

A day earlier, coach Dennis Allen said he anticipated Winston would return to the practice field, and the quarterback insisted he was preparing to start in the NFL’s first international game of the season.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael wouldn’t address if Winston’s status had changed but said the plan was to “see where he was at day to day and then see if we could get him out there.”

“Hopefully it happens tomorrow,” Carmichael said. “Obviously, the head coach and the trainers have a plan in place. I’ll let Dennis make those calls.”

Backup Andy Dalton took first-team snaps again and versatile tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill also got reps behind center at the training facility of rugby club London Irish.

BROWNS: All-Pro Myles Garrett returned to the team’s headquarters but didn’t practice Thursday while recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash earlier this week, when police said he lost control speeding on a rural road.

Garrett veered his Porsche off the hilly road near his home Monday, flipping the vehicle and hitting a fire hydrant. The defensive end suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and had several cuts and bruises from the wreck. He has not yet been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Atlanta. Garrett visited with team doctors for an evaluation. He was not with his teammates during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Also on Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited Garrett for speeding, saying he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. According to the accident report, Garrett, who had a female passenger in his car, told an officer he was accelerating up a hill when he saw a vehicle coming in the opposite direction but didn’t make any type of swerving maneuvers to avoid a crash.

The officer said Garrett couldn’t exactly recall how he went off the road. A witness at the scene told the highway patrol “they came over the hill flyin’, went airborne, took the fire hydrant out and rolled three times.”

Garrett and his 23-year-old passenger were taken to Akron General Hospital for emergency care. The highway patrol said the passenger suffered a minor head injury. They were both released a few hours later.

BUCS-CHIEFS: Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled.

The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.

If the Bucs and Chiefs had not been able to play in Tampa, the NFL had said the game would have been switched the Minnesota Vikings’ stadium in Minneapolis.

