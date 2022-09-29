KENNEBUNK – Two local women have been named Models of Positive Living, award winners by The Center.

Kingsley Gallup and Roberta “Bert” Austin were recognized at The Center’s annual meeting on Sept. 12.

Gallup is the owner and publisher of Tourist & Town and is a member of The Center. She uses her platform to spread positivity with local art and uplifting stories and, in the words of her nominator “if she can help a friend, or a community member in any way, she does,” said Dori Lam of The Center.

Austin is a lifelong resident of Kennebunkport and a dedicated school cafeteria employee at Regional School Unit 21. “She is a role model for hard-work, honesty, integrity, and immeasurable good humor,” said the individual who nominated Austin for the award. Austin has long been a supporter of local nonprofits, baking hundreds of cookies and brownies for the American Legion’s annual drive-through barbecue event, said Lam.

“The Center is thankful to have such wonderful examples of positive living in our community,” said Lam.

The Center is a meeting place for adults 50 and older to explore their interests through programs, social connection and to make a difference through volunteer opportunities that strengthen the community. More information can be found at www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org, on social media @CenterKennebunk, by calling 967-8514, or visiting 175 Port Road in Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: