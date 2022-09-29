BIDDEFORD — Oct. 1-2 is the 10th annual Maine Craft Weekend — a statewide tour of Maine craft artist studios, businesses and events.

Join Chaya, the artist and owner of Chaya Studio Jewelry, at her new gallery and workspace The Hidden Gem, located in the Counting House Mill in Biddeford. Get a personal tour of her

studio, peruse her designs, and watch her demonstrate metalsmithing techniques.

Open Studio hours will be Oct. 1-2 (Saturday and Sunday) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at

90 Saco Falls Way, Ste. 201, in Biddeford.

This event will feature guests artists, live demos and complimentary food and drink.

For more information about Maine Craft Weekend, visit https://mainecraftweekend.org/2022-

biddeford. To shop Chaya’s collections online go to www.ChayaStudio.com or visit in her new studio by appointment.

