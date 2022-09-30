Declan Fitzgerald’s goal two minutes into the second half was enough to give Marshwood a 1-0 win over previously undefeated South Portland in a Class A South boys’ soccer match Friday in South Portland.
Andrew Perry needed just three saves to earn the shutout for Marshwood (8-1), the reigning state champion. Thomas Caouette stopped five shots for South Portland, which is ranked No. 2 in the Varsity Maine poll. Marshwood is tied for ninth.
CHEVERUS 1, FALMOUTH 1: James Bower of Cheverus (4-3-3) and Mason Quiet of Falmouth (4-4-1) exchanged first-half goals, and the teams settled for a draw in Falmouth.
Bower opened the scoring in the 11th minute with an unassisted goal. Quiet tied it with 16:55 left in the first half.
Gustavo Cedillo made five saves for Cheverus. Falmouth’s Caden Berry had two saves.
KENNEBUNK 0, WESTBROOK 0: Jason McCarthy recorded seven saves for Westbrook and Dylan Jones made five as Kennebunk (2-4-2) played to a scoreless draw against the Blue Blazes (2-5-3) in Westbrook.
TRAIP ACADEMY 2, RICHMOND 1: Giacomo Peyron converted a penalty kick and David Durling netted the winner for the Rangers (8-1) against the Bobcats (6-3-1) in Kittery.
GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 2, PINE TREE ACADEMY 1: Papa Osei’s second goal of the game gave the Lions (4-3) a double-overtime win over the Breakers (3-2-1) in Freeport.
Silas Yeaton scored for Pine Tree.
FOOTBALL
SANFORD 48, EDWARD LITTLE 8: Quarterback Jordan Bissonnette had three short touchdown runs, and LJ McFarland added a pair of rushing TDs as the Spartans (3-2) cruised past the Red Eddies (2-3) at Sanford.
Edward Little trailed 27-0 before scoring on a 48-yard pass from Tate Morris to Bennett Dubois late in the first half. Bissonnette answered with a 2-yard run that made it 34-8 at halftime.
FRYEBURG ACADEMY 28, FREEPORT 7: Gunnar Saunders rushed for two touchdowns in the second quarter and threw a touchdown pass in the third as the Raiders (3-2) beat the Falcons (3-2) at Fryeburg.
Saunders connected with Owen Galligan from 25 yards out in the third, and Cohen Carter added a 3-yard scoring run in the fourth to build Fryeburg’s lead to 28-0.
Freeport scored late on a 14-yard pass from Aidan Heath to Maximillian Peters.
