The Maine Professional Drivers Association had an excellent turn-out for its driver appreciation and Convoy for kids events that where held on Sept. 12 and 18, according to an MPDA press release.

For the drivers appreciation event there were 459 trucks roll through during the three hours of serving lunch at the south bound scale house on I-95 in Kittery, of which around 125 pulled in to have lunch and some snacks, according to the release.

This year’s Trucking 4 Kids Convoy was a great success, according to the release with 83 trucks participating in the convoy, and around 35 drivers competing in the skills competition.

MPDA raised over $40,000 in total this year through the event for Camp Sunshine and Camp Postcard.

