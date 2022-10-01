NEW YORK — Aaron Judge went 0 for 2 with two walks and was hit by a pitch, remaining at 61 homers on the 61st anniversary of Roger Maris setting the American League record, and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0 Saturday.

Judge reached base leading off to spark a three-run first and a four-run seventh and also struck out twice. He leads the AL with 110 walks.

A 2-0 cutter from Austin Voth (5-4) glanced off Judge’s left arm in the first, and he walked on five pitches in the second. Judge struck out on a full-count curveball in the fourth – at 2:43 p.m., 61 years to the minute when Maris hit his 61st off Boston’s Tracy Stallard across the street at old Yankee Stadium on Oct. 1, 1961.

Judge walked on five pitches from Spenser Watkins in the seventh and struck out against him on a full count in the eighth. Both times, he fouled off a 3-0 pitch.

AL East champion New York (97-60) has five games remaining: Sunday’s home finale followed by a four-game series at Texas. Judge is in contention to become the first Triple Crown winner in a decade. He leads in RBI and at .313 is second in batting to Minnesota’s Luis Arraez.

Nestor Cortes (12-4) matched his career high with 12 strikeouts, pitching one-hit ball for 7 1/3 innings and walking two. Jorge Mateo singled over leaping shortstop Oswald Peraza with two outs in the fifth.

MARINERS 5, ATHLETICS 1: Luis Castillo struck out eight in six innings of two-hit ball and Seattle won at home to keep pace with the Toronto Blue Jays in their bid to host an AL wild-card series.

Castillo (8-6) retired 16 in a row to help Seattle to its fourth consecutive win, after two straight mediocre starts in which he gave up nine earned runs. The right-hander settled down after giving up two quick hits and a walk in the first inning to fall behind 1-0 – about 12 hours after most Mariners left the ballpark after clinching the club’s first playoff appearance in 21 years.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 2, REDS 1: Seiya Suzuki hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning, and Chicago beat visiting Cincinnati for its sixth straight win.

Suzuki’s two-out drive to left-center against Derek Law (2-3) was Chicago’s first hit since the fourth and the last of three on the day. But the Cubs also had six walks and made the most of a strong performance by their bullpen. Cincinnati dropped its fifth straight game and 18th in its last 22 overall. It needs to win three of its last four – all against Chicago – to avoid the franchise’s second 100-loss season.

NATIONALS 13, PHILLIES 4: The bid by interim manager Rob Thomson and Philadelphia to end the club’s 11-year playoff drought was hurt by a loss to lowly Washington in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

The Game 1 loss for the fading Phillies was their sixth defeat in their past seven outings. Philadelphia began Saturday a half-game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the third wild-card berth in the National League. The Brewers were scheduled to play the Miami Marlins later.

NOTES

ANGELS: Shohei Ohtani has agreed to a $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season in the two-way superstar’s final year of arbitration eligibility before free agency.

The Angels announced the deal Saturday, avoiding a potentially complicated arbitration case with the 2021 AL MVP.

Ohtani’s deal is fully guaranteed, with no other provisions. The contract is the largest ever given to an arbitration-eligible player, surpassing the $27 million given to Mookie Betts by the Boston Red Sox in January 2020, a month before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

YANKEES: Zack Britton’s season is over, his comeback from Tommy John surgery cut short after just three relief appearances for the New York Yankees.

New York put the 34-year-old left-hander on the 60-day injured list Saturday and selected the contract of right-hander Jacob Barnes from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Britton was removed after throwing a tiebreaking wild pitch in Friday’s 2-1 loss to Baltimore, an outing that lasted just nine pitches. The two-time All-Star had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 8, 2021.

