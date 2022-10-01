Jarrett Henault completed 13 of 20 passes for 173 yards and four touchdowns as the University of New England football team beat Curry College 37-21 on Saturday afternoon in Biddeford.

Mikey Brennan had three receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns for UNE (2-1), including a 71-yard TD reception in the third quarter. Shane Laporte had five receptions for 47 yards and a score, and rushed for 44 yards. AJ DeFilio also had a touchdown catch. Jack Mahoney added a rushing touchdown.

Justin Mullaney completed 18 of 28 passes for 172 yards for Curry (2-2) and was sacked three times. Montie Quinn rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

MIDDLEBURY 20, BOWDOIN 10: The Panthers (3-0) scored 20 straight points to earn a come-from-behind win over the Polar Bears (1-2) in Brunswick.

Bowdoin jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter on a 40-yard field goal by Jotham Casey and a 4-yard touchdown run by Andre Eden.

Middlebury started its rally with a 21-yard field goal by Brian Moran late in the first quarter and tied it late in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Carter Stockwell. Just over a minute later, Middlebury took a 17-10 lead when Ben Tauber threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Wood. Andrew Moran added a 32-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

ENDICOTT 20, HUSSON 0: Tyler Bridge rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns as the Gulls (5-0, 1-0 Commonwealth Coast Conference) beat the Eagles (1-4, 0-1) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Yavier Cosme-Diaz rushed for 118 yards and Clayton Marengi rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown for Endicott.

Nic Visser completed 22 of 33 passes for 196 yards and threw two interceptions for Husson. Elijah Garnett rushed 19 times for 77 yards.

MEN’S SOCCER

CURRY 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Giovanni Martins, Lucas Drons and Adam Pforr all scored as the Colonels (5-3-1, 1-2 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (0-9-2, 0-3) in Biddeford.

Triston O’Hagan had eight saves for UNE.

BATES 2, TRINITY 1: Tife Agunloye and Alec Szwarcewicz each scored as the Bobcats (5-4, 2-4 NESCAC) edged the Bantams (0-4-4, 0-4-2) at Lewiston.

Sebastian Iacovitti had an assist. Nico Hessel made four saves for the win.

COLBY 1, TUFTS 1: Ethan Franco gave the Mules (2-1-6, 0-1-4 NESCAC) the lead in their tie with the Jumbos (3-2-4, 1-2-3) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Taylor Feinberg scored the tying goal for Tufts.

SOUTHERN MAINE 0, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 0: Hayes Estrella made five saves for the Huskies (2-4-3,0-3-1 LEC) and Jack Waterhouse had two saves for the Corsairs (0-5-4, 0-2-1) in their tie in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

FIELD HOCKEY

JOHNSON & WALES 3, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Jillian Miele scored two goals and Zofia Bangs had one as the Wildcats (9-0, 4-0 GNAC) beat the Monks (7-4, 4-1) at Standish.

Aimee Adams scored for St. Joseph’s. Kassidy Collins finished with nine saves.

TRINITY 3, BATES 2 (OT): Katrina Winfield scored in overtime as the Bantams (9-0, 5-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (5-4, 2-3) in Lewiston.

Caelin Flaherty and Elle Fair scored to give Trinity a 2-0 lead. Paige Cote and Molly Harmon scored for Bates to send the game to overtime.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 3, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 0: Madi Robito, Sarah Padellaro and Shelly Tremblay scored as the Nor’easters (5-5, 3-0 CCC) beat the Golden Bears (5-3, 1-1) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Lindsay Pych had two saves for UNE, while Zoey Wexler had three saves for Western New England.

COLBY 2, TUFTS 1: Hig Sevigny and Pernilla Shaw scored as the Mules (5-4, 2-4 NESCAC) beat the Jumbos (7-3, 5-2) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Reegan McCluskey scored for Tufts.

Emily Loeb had nine saves for Colby.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, WESTFIELD STATE 0: Ginny Twitchell and Hannah Banks each scored as the Huskies (7-4, 5-0 LEC) downed the Owls (5-5, 2-2) at Westfield, Massachusetts.

Jordan Cummings and Abigail Chartier each had an assist. Eleanor Folsom and Julianne Kiklis combined for 10 saves.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BATES 1, TRINITY 1: Izzy Lussier scored to give the Bobcats (3-1-4, 0-1-4 NESCAC) the lead in their tie with the Jumbos (4-1-4, 2-1-2) in Lewiston.

Elena Lindonen scored for Trinity.

Samantha Bunar made five saves for the Bobcats.

TUFTS 3, COLBY 1: Lena Sugrue scored two goals and Maddie Pero had one as the Jumbos (5-1-1, 3-1-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (3-4, 0-4) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Sophia Webb scored for Colby and Emily McMaster made five saves.

SOUTHERN MAINE 6, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 2: Catriona Gould scored two goals to lead the Huskies (8-1, 4-0 LEC) past the Corsairs (3-6, 1-2) at Gorham.

Ciera Hill, Julia McKenna, Aly Veilleux and Ciera Berthiaume also scored. Hunter Stonebraker finished with four saves.

JOHNSON & WALES 3, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Caroline Wallace, Hayley Viebrock and Skyla Landry all scored as the Wildcats (8-2-1, 5-0-0 GNAC) rolled past the Monks (3-6, 3-2) at Standish.

Carly Downey made 19 saves for St. Joseph’s.

BOWDOIN 2, BABSON 0: Isa Quintana and Rylie McLaren each scored a goal as the Polar Bears (7-2) downed the Beavers (8-1) in Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Rachael Peacock and Samaya Bernardo each had an assist. Alex Arndt made three saves.

