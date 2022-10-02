SACO – Joan M. Lamontagne, 93, passed away Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022 at the Springbrook Nursing Home in Westbrook.
She was born April 10, 1929, in Biddeford, the daughter of Frank and Gladys Potts Morse Sr.
Joan attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1947. She worked at various shoe shops in the Saco area. She then worked for the City of Saco starting in 1960. From 1965 until her retirement in 1992, she was the town clerk for the City of Saco.
Joan later volunteered in the Maine History at the Dyer Library.
She enjoyed reading, knitting, crossword puzzles and chocolate.
Joan enjoyed looking forward to the holidays and celebrating with family.
She was up for anything with the grandchildren, which included snowtubing, fairs, and Disney’s Tower of Terror.
She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Kennedy of Saco and husband, Bob, and Susan Black of Saco and husband, Jim, a son, Harvey “Bill” Lamontagne III of West Paris; a brother, Frank H. Morse Jr. of Saco and wife, Betty; five grandchildren, Tracy, Jennifer, Jamie, Sarah and James IV; and nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her arrangements.
The family would like to extend thanks to Springbrook Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice for their excellent care of Joan, in her final days.
Memorial contributions may be made
in her memory to
Maine Alzheimer’s Association
383 U.S. Route One
Scarborough, ME 04074
