The question we have to ask ourselves is: Who can best lead Maine into the future?

Do we want Gov. Janet Mills, who signed an executive order expanding Medicaid for nearly 90,000 Mainers to have health care? Do you want former Gov. Paul LePage, who did everything he could to deny people health care?

Do you want Gov. Mills, who gave over 800,000 Mainers $850 in tax refunds? Do you want LePage to cut your income taxes, which will only help higher-income Mainers and reduces funding for our infrastructure?

Gov. Mills developed the Maine Climate Council to reduce greenhouse gases. She removed the moratorium on solar energy. Gov. Mills allotted millions to assist rural towns in reducing the ill effects of PFAS. LePage would likely minimize the effects of PFAS as an inconvenience.

Who do you want to lead Maine? My votes is Janet Mills, who always represents Maine’s working class.

Ronald Paquette

Biddeford

