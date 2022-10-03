The state has ordered the contractor for the New England Clean Energy Connect project to clear crane mats and trees it previously cut from parts of the planned 145-mile power line corridor between Quebec and Lewiston.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said Monday that the downed trees must be out of the corridor before winter, along with the mats that were placed to support construction cranes. If the trees and mats aren’t removed in time, the project will no longer be compliance with its permit.

The department noted that its order suspending the NECEC permit – issued last November, shortly after voters approved a referendum blocking the project – called for cut vegetation to be removed or chipped and spread. Removing the material before the ground freezes will help areas where construction took place to revegetate more quickly, the DEP said.

More than 36,000 crane mats need to be removed and more than 20 miles of vegetation must be removed or chipped and spread, according to the DEP.

Clean-up of one section was due to start Monday, and the clean-up of the final section is due to be completed by Dec. 14.

The DEP’s order said that requiring NECEC to remove the mats and the cut vegetation is narrowly tailored to those two tasks and doesn’t allow NECEC to restart construction work for the transmission line.

Advertisement

NECEC began construction on the corridor last year while groups collected signatures to put the measure stopping the work on the fall ballot. Voters approved the measure, but NECEC filed suit seeking to block its implementation while continuing work on the project.

The work eventually halted late last fall after the DEP withdrew the permit in light of the referendum. Gov. Janet Mills also asked officials with Avangrid Inc., the Connecticut-based parent company of both NECEC and Central Maine Power Co., to halt work while the lawsuit was pending.

Related Judge schedules April trial in electricity corridor case

In late August, the Maine State Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the referendum is unconstitutional if NECEC proves it had put enough money into the project to establish “vested rights.” The case was sent back to the state’s Business and Consumer Court to determine if NECEC has those rights and a trial is scheduled for April.

The Supreme Judicial Court has yet to rule on another challenge to the project, contending that NECEC does not have a valid lease on a section of the corridor that crosses state land.

The transmission line would carry hydroelectricity generated in Canada to a connection to the New England power grid in Lewiston. The work is being paid for by Massachusetts utilities and the electricity would go to Massachusetts customers.

Related Headlines Judge schedules April trial in electricity corridor case

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: