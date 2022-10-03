MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.

The additional MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa’s return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve.

“Right now he’s in the building,” McDaniel said. “He’s had a couple good days, but he’s just trying to go through with the proper procedure and protocol so that he’s feeling 100 percent. I know he’s going to be diligent with it.”

Teddy Bridgewater, who entered Thursday’s game against the Bengals late in the first half, will start Sunday.

Advertisement

The Dolphins also plan to sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to their practice squad as a third quarterback option behind Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson.

BRONCOS: Standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Williams got hurt on the first play of the third quarter Sunday when he took the handoff from Russell Wilson and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. He didn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field after staying down for an extended time.

Williams went for an MRI on Monday after returning to Denver.

He earned the starting job this season after sharing backfield duties with Melvin Gordon his rookie year in 2021.

Advertisement

Williams had 202 yards on 47 rushes and 76 yards on 16 carries this season.

FALCONS: The Atlanta Falcons must find a new starting running back after placing Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Coach Arthur Smith said Patterson had a minor knee procedure.

Patterson will miss at least four games, leaving rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley as the top healthy running backs for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

COMMANDERS: Brian Robinson Jr. has been cleared to practice just over five weeks since being shot in an attempted robbery, and there’s a chance he plays as soon as this weekend.

Robinson on Wednesday is expected to begin his acclimation period to return from the nonfootball injury list. The team then has 21 days to activate the rookie running back, but that could happen in time for him to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Advertisement

Robinson was shot twice in the right leg Aug. 28 in Washington, was taken to a hospital, underwent surgery and was released a day later. The bullets missed all the major ligaments and bones in his knee.

BUCS: Tight end Cameron Brate sat out the second half of Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after earlier colliding with a teammate and being allowed to re-enter the game.

Brate was shaken up just before halftime after catching a pass for a 9-yard gain and colliding with Bucs receiver Chris Godwin while being tackled.

Brate stood up and headed for the sideline, but didn’t get off the field fast enough for Tampa Bay to avoid a penalty for having too many men on the field when Tom Brady took the snap for the next play with 1:15 left before halftime.

Brate re-entered the game and was the intended receiver on two incompletions Brady threw while finishing a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard pass to Mike Evans.

Bucs Coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Brate was in the concussion protocol. He was not able to explain why he was allowed to re-enter the game in the final minute of the first half.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »