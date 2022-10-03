‘Chicago’

8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $53 to $95. porttix.com

Broadway blows into Portland for a trio of “Chicago” performances. The musical won six Tony Awards and is packed with show-stopping numbers like “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango” and “We Both Reached for the Gun.” Staged in the Windy City, the show is set in the jazz age of the 1920s and is based on real crimes. Get ready to be dazzled by the sassy, criminal characters of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly and their attorney, Billy Flynn.

ColoniALE 2022

3-6 p.m. Saturday. Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, $25, $20 for museum members, 21-plus. tatehouse.org

Tate House Museum and Mast Landing Brewing Co. are teaming up to pair beer history with a couple of cold pints. ColoniALE includes a one-hour tour of the historic Tate House, followed by a social hour where you’ll enjoy snacks and two pints of Mast Landing ale. You’ll leave with a Tate House pint glass and tote bag. Want to know how women in the 1700s made beer, or what spruce beer is? These questions and several more will be answered on Saturday afternoon.

‘For The Next Guy’

7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $20. rocklandstrand.com

Head to Rockland for the premiere of a play about Normal Kehling who spent three decades at the Maine State Prison, including seven of those years in isolation. “For The Next Guy,” written and produced by Larraine Brown, unravels the events that led to Kehling’s crime and sentencing while also examining the flawed justice system. The play stars David Troup, who portrays Kehling and several other characters. All profits from the production will go to Helping Incarcerated Individuals Transition.

Daniel Howell

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $29.50 to $59.50 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

For some weeknight fun, head to the State Theatre, where you can catch British funnyman Daniel Howell on his We’re All Doomed! tour. He’s a master of sarcasm and satire, and very few things are off limits, though his mission is one of finding hope for humanity, or at least reason to laugh about it. Howell rose to prominence through his YouTube channel, which had more than six million subscribers, and then as a host on BBC Radio 1.

