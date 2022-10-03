Monday is traditionally the day restaurants close to give their staffs a break, but some make it a point to open their doors, for both industry employees and anyone who needs a little more time to ease back into their weekday routine.

To help simplify your search for a Monday meal, we’ve rounded up a few dozen restaurants in and around Portland that stay open. And because the labor shortage has forced many eateries to further reduce their days of operation, we’ve included whether they’re open Tuesday too.

There are many other bars, pizza joints and fast-casual spots where you can get a bite to eat on a Monday, but we’re focusing on sit-down restaurants, including some hot spots that might be easier to get into than they are over the weekend.

BENKAY

16 Middle St., Portland, (207) 773-5555. sushiman.com

11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Make sure to try the homemade miso soup.

Read our Dine Out review here.

CAFE LOUIS

1673 Ocean St., South Portland, (207) 536-0169. cafelouisme.com

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., then 5-10 p.m. Monday

Tip: Cafe Louis is where to go for Costan Rican and Caribbean inspired food.

Read our Dine Out review here.

CBG

414 Fore St., Portland, (207) 805-1085. cbgportland.com

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., then 5-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: The brunch menu is available all day on Monday and includes peach cobbler french toast.

Read our Dine Out review here.

CENTRAL PROVISIONS

617 Congress St., Portland, (207) 613-9356. central-provisions.com

11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: The brunch menu, which includes house pork scrapple, is available on Monday.

Read our Dine Out review here.

CONG TU BOT

57 Washington Ave., Portland, (207) 221-8022. congtubot.com

4-9 p.m. Monday

Tip: Chief Vien Dobui was a James Beard Award finalist.

Read our Eat & Run review here.

CRISPY GAI

90 Exchange St., Portland, (207) 536-1017. crispygai.com

5-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: You can’t go wrong with the Thai fried chicken.

Read our Eat & Run review here.

DAVID’S

22 Monument Square, Portland, (207) 773-4340. davidsrestaurant.com

11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Try the Caribbean jerk chicken pizza or the pepper crusted filet mignon.

DAVID’S 388

388 Cottage Road, South Portland, (207) 347-7388. davidsrestaurant.com

5-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: The Willard Square spot is where you’ll find rack of lamb and a classic burger.

Read our Dine Out review here.

DIMILLO’S ON THE WATER

25 Long Wharf, Portland, (207) 772-2216. dimillos.com

Noon to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Popular with both tourists and locals, the floating restaurant was once a car ferry.

DOCKSIDE GRILL

215 Foreside Road, Falmouth, (207) 747-5274. thedocksidegrill.com

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 3-5 p.m. for drinks and snacks, 5 p.m. to close for dinner Monday and Tuesday

Tip: With a sweet view of Casco Bay, you can choose from classic fare like burgers and lobster rolls to entrees like pan-seared halibut.

DUCK FAT

43 Middle St., Portland, (207) 774-8080. duckfat.com

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Famous for Belgian-style fries that are hand-punched and fried twice in duck fat.

EVENTIDE OYSTER CO.

86 Middle St., Portland, (207) 774-8538. eventideoysterco.com

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Along with all the oysters, Eventide has epic cocktails like The Cliffhanger (bacon washed mezcal, Chartreuse, Bonal).

Read our Dine Out review here.

EVO KITCHEN + BAR

443 Fore St., Portland, (207) 358-7830. evoportland.com

5-9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Evo is known for Mediterranean dishes that use local produce, meat and fish.

Read our Dine Out review here.

FORE STREET

288 Fore St., Portland, (207) 775-2717. forestreet.biz

5-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: The iconic Old Port restaurant serves wood-grilled marinated squid and turnspit roasted dry rubbed pork loin.

Read our Dine Out review here.

FOULMOUTHED BREWING

15 Ocean St., South Portland, (207) 618-6977. foulmouthedbrewing.com

4-8 p.m. Monday

Tip: The nachos are to-die-for, as is the Big F#%&in Pretzel, a gigantic creation made with brewer’s grains.

Read our Eat & Run review here.

THE GREAT LOST BEAR

540 Forest Ave., Portland, (207) 772-0300. greatlostbear.com

Noon to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: This Portland institution’s beer menu is as big as the food one.

THE HONEY PAW

78 Middle St., Portland, (207)774-8538. thehoneypaw.com

Noon to 10 p.m. Monday

Tip: Best to make a reservation or order take-out and be sure to try the lobster toast.

ISA

79 Portland St., Portland, (207) 808-8533. isaportlandme.com

4-9 p.m. Monday

Tip: Menu highlights include grilled octopus and salt cod fritters

Read our Dine Out review here.

JING YAN

90 Congress St., Portland, (207) 835-0010. jingyanrestaurant.com

5-10 p.m. Monday

Tip: Start with the fried cauliflower then dive into the Korean spaghetti.

Read our Dine Out review here.

LAZZARI

618 Congress St., Portland, (207) 536-0368. lazzariportland.com

Noon to 1 a.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Hit happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. for a $5 glass of wine, aperol spritz or Maine draft beer.

Read our Dine Out review here.

MEKONG ASIAN BISTRO

865 Forest Ave., Portland (207) 773-8423. mekongasianbistro.com

11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: With a bounty of noodle, rice, and chow mein entrees, Mekong will satisfy everyone’s taste buds.

OLD PORT SEA GRILL

93 Commercial St., Portland (207) 879-6100. oldportseagrill.com

Noon to close Monday

Tip: The seafood restaurant won a 2022 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.

Read our Bar Guide review here.

PAI MEN MIYAKE

188 State St., Portland, (207) 541-9204. miyakerestaurants.com/paimen

11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Choose from a wide variety of ramen dishes, including lobster miso and beef short rib.

Read our Eat & Run review here.

PETITE JACQUELINE

46 Market St., Portland, (207) 553-7044. bistropj.com

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, 5-9 p.m. for dinner Monday

Tip: Happy hour from 4:30 to 6 p.m. includes $4 house wines, $5 draft beers and $6 apertifs.

ROMA CAFE

767 Congress St., Portland, (207) 761-1611. romaportland.com

5-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Go classic Italian with risotto or carbonara classico.

Read our Dine Out review here.

ROYAL RIVER GRILL HOUSE

106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth, (207) 846-1226. royalrivergrillhouse.com

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 4-9 p.m. for dinner Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Plenty of land and sea options to choose from including local oysters on the half shell.

Read our Dine Out review here.

SALTWATER GRILLE

231 Front St., South Portland, (207) 799-5400. saltwatergrille.com

Noon to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Cut into steak tips or tuck into a fisherman’s platter on the water in South Portland.

Read our Dine Out review here.

SCALES

68 Commercial St., Portland, (207) 805-0444. scalesrestaurant.com

4:30-9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: There’s plenty of seafood to choose from but also steak, duck and short rib pot roast.

Read our Dine Out review here.

SICHUAN KITCHEN

612 Congress St., Portland, (207) 536-7226. sichuankitchenportland.com

11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Order the Asian hot pot, and you’ll cook your own delicious meal.

Read our Dine Out review here.

SLAB SICILIAN STREET FOOD

25 Preble St., Portland, (207) 245-3088. slabportland.com

11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday

Tip: Sink your teeth into the muffuletta sandwich or the cheese hand slab pizza and leave room for a cannoli.

Read our Dine Out review here.

STREET AND CO.

33 Wharf St., Portland, (207) 775-0887. streetandcompany.net.

5-9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: A popular spot since 1989, the seafood-heavy restaurant serves cod, bluefin tuna and halibut.

TACO ESCOBARR

548 Congress St., Portland, (207) 541-9097. tacoescobarr.com

11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Take your pick of eight margaritas, including habanero peach and toasted coconut.

Read our Bar Guide review here.

TAJ

200 Gorham Road, South Portland, (207) 828-6677. tajofmaine.com

11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: All your Indian food dreams will come true at Taj.

Read our Dine Out review here.

TERLINGUA

40 Washington Ave., Portland, (207) 956-7573. terlingua.me

Noon to 9:30 p.m. Monday

Tip: Dine in or hit the market for tasty grab ‘n’ go selections including smoked meats and enchiladas.

Read our Eat & Run review here.

TIQA

327 Commercial St., Portland, (207) 808-8840. tiqa.net

11:30 to 2 p.m. for lunch, 5-9 p.m. for dinner. Monday

Tip: Tiqa’s the place to go for a wide variety of Mediterranean fare including mezze plates like baba ghanoush and marinated feta.

Read our Dine Out review here.

TUSCAN TABLE

390 Gorham Road, South Portland (207) 536-0240. tuscantablemaine.com

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 4-9 p.m. for dinner Monday and Tuesday

Tip: You’ll be by the Maine Mall, but it will feel like Italy.

Read our Dine Out review here.

WAYSIDE TAVERN

747 Congress St. (in the Francis Hotel), Portland, (207) 613-9568. waysidetavern.com

4-9 p.m. Monday

Tip: Try the Bangs Island mussels.

Read our Bar Guide review here.

WOODFORD FOOD & BEVERAGE

660 Forest Ave., Portland (207) 200-8503. woodfordfb.com

3 p.m. to close Monday

Tip: The brisket burger is renowned in the city.

Read our Dine Out review here.

YOSAKU

1 Danforth St., Portland (207) 780-0880. yosakumaine.com

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, 5-9 p.m. for dinner Monday and Tuesday

Tip: The large deck and sushi bar are prime seating spots.

Read our Dine Out review here.

ZEN CHINESE BISTRO

45 Danforth St., Portland (207) 775-6888. zenchinesebistro.com

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Tip: Fill up on Singapore rice noodles or chicken with Chinese bock choy.

