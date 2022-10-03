Monday is traditionally the day restaurants close to give their staffs a break, but some make it a point to open their doors, for both industry employees and anyone who needs a little more time to ease back into their weekday routine.
To help simplify your search for a Monday meal, we’ve rounded up a few dozen restaurants in and around Portland that stay open. And because the labor shortage has forced many eateries to further reduce their days of operation, we’ve included whether they’re open Tuesday too.
There are many other bars, pizza joints and fast-casual spots where you can get a bite to eat on a Monday, but we’re focusing on sit-down restaurants, including some hot spots that might be easier to get into than they are over the weekend.
BENKAY
16 Middle St., Portland, (207) 773-5555. sushiman.com
11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Make sure to try the homemade miso soup.
Read our Dine Out review here.
CAFE LOUIS
1673 Ocean St., South Portland, (207) 536-0169. cafelouisme.com
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., then 5-10 p.m. Monday
Tip: Cafe Louis is where to go for Costan Rican and Caribbean inspired food.
Read our Dine Out review here.
CBG
414 Fore St., Portland, (207) 805-1085. cbgportland.com
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., then 5-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: The brunch menu is available all day on Monday and includes peach cobbler french toast.
Read our Dine Out review here.
CENTRAL PROVISIONS
617 Congress St., Portland, (207) 613-9356. central-provisions.com
11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: The brunch menu, which includes house pork scrapple, is available on Monday.
Read our Dine Out review here.
CONG TU BOT
57 Washington Ave., Portland, (207) 221-8022. congtubot.com
4-9 p.m. Monday
Tip: Chief Vien Dobui was a James Beard Award finalist.
Read our Eat & Run review here.
CRISPY GAI
90 Exchange St., Portland, (207) 536-1017. crispygai.com
5-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: You can’t go wrong with the Thai fried chicken.
Read our Eat & Run review here.
DAVID’S
22 Monument Square, Portland, (207) 773-4340. davidsrestaurant.com
11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Try the Caribbean jerk chicken pizza or the pepper crusted filet mignon.
DAVID’S 388
388 Cottage Road, South Portland, (207) 347-7388. davidsrestaurant.com
5-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: The Willard Square spot is where you’ll find rack of lamb and a classic burger.
Read our Dine Out review here.
DIMILLO’S ON THE WATER
25 Long Wharf, Portland, (207) 772-2216. dimillos.com
Noon to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Popular with both tourists and locals, the floating restaurant was once a car ferry.
DOCKSIDE GRILL
215 Foreside Road, Falmouth, (207) 747-5274. thedocksidegrill.com
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 3-5 p.m. for drinks and snacks, 5 p.m. to close for dinner Monday and Tuesday
Tip: With a sweet view of Casco Bay, you can choose from classic fare like burgers and lobster rolls to entrees like pan-seared halibut.
DUCK FAT
43 Middle St., Portland, (207) 774-8080. duckfat.com
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Famous for Belgian-style fries that are hand-punched and fried twice in duck fat.
EVENTIDE OYSTER CO.
86 Middle St., Portland, (207) 774-8538. eventideoysterco.com
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Along with all the oysters, Eventide has epic cocktails like The Cliffhanger (bacon washed mezcal, Chartreuse, Bonal).
Read our Dine Out review here.
EVO KITCHEN + BAR
443 Fore St., Portland, (207) 358-7830. evoportland.com
5-9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Evo is known for Mediterranean dishes that use local produce, meat and fish.
Read our Dine Out review here.
FORE STREET
288 Fore St., Portland, (207) 775-2717. forestreet.biz
5-10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: The iconic Old Port restaurant serves wood-grilled marinated squid and turnspit roasted dry rubbed pork loin.
Read our Dine Out review here.
FOULMOUTHED BREWING
15 Ocean St., South Portland, (207) 618-6977. foulmouthedbrewing.com
4-8 p.m. Monday
Tip: The nachos are to-die-for, as is the Big F#%&in Pretzel, a gigantic creation made with brewer’s grains.
Read our Eat & Run review here.
THE GREAT LOST BEAR
540 Forest Ave., Portland, (207) 772-0300. greatlostbear.com
Noon to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: This Portland institution’s beer menu is as big as the food one.
THE HONEY PAW
78 Middle St., Portland, (207)774-8538. thehoneypaw.com
Noon to 10 p.m. Monday
Tip: Best to make a reservation or order take-out and be sure to try the lobster toast.
ISA
79 Portland St., Portland, (207) 808-8533. isaportlandme.com
4-9 p.m. Monday
Tip: Menu highlights include grilled octopus and salt cod fritters
Read our Dine Out review here.
JING YAN
90 Congress St., Portland, (207) 835-0010. jingyanrestaurant.com
5-10 p.m. Monday
Tip: Start with the fried cauliflower then dive into the Korean spaghetti.
Read our Dine Out review here.
LAZZARI
618 Congress St., Portland, (207) 536-0368. lazzariportland.com
Noon to 1 a.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Hit happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. for a $5 glass of wine, aperol spritz or Maine draft beer.
Read our Dine Out review here.
MEKONG ASIAN BISTRO
865 Forest Ave., Portland (207) 773-8423. mekongasianbistro.com
11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: With a bounty of noodle, rice, and chow mein entrees, Mekong will satisfy everyone’s taste buds.
OLD PORT SEA GRILL
93 Commercial St., Portland (207) 879-6100. oldportseagrill.com
Noon to close Monday
Tip: The seafood restaurant won a 2022 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.
Read our Bar Guide review here.
PAI MEN MIYAKE
188 State St., Portland, (207) 541-9204. miyakerestaurants.com/paimen
11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Choose from a wide variety of ramen dishes, including lobster miso and beef short rib.
Read our Eat & Run review here.
PETITE JACQUELINE
46 Market St., Portland, (207) 553-7044. bistropj.com
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, 5-9 p.m. for dinner Monday
Tip: Happy hour from 4:30 to 6 p.m. includes $4 house wines, $5 draft beers and $6 apertifs.
ROMA CAFE
767 Congress St., Portland, (207) 761-1611. romaportland.com
5-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Go classic Italian with risotto or carbonara classico.
Read our Dine Out review here.
ROYAL RIVER GRILL HOUSE
106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth, (207) 846-1226. royalrivergrillhouse.com
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 4-9 p.m. for dinner Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Plenty of land and sea options to choose from including local oysters on the half shell.
Read our Dine Out review here.
SALTWATER GRILLE
231 Front St., South Portland, (207) 799-5400. saltwatergrille.com
Noon to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Cut into steak tips or tuck into a fisherman’s platter on the water in South Portland.
Read our Dine Out review here.
SCALES
68 Commercial St., Portland, (207) 805-0444. scalesrestaurant.com
4:30-9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: There’s plenty of seafood to choose from but also steak, duck and short rib pot roast.
Read our Dine Out review here.
SICHUAN KITCHEN
612 Congress St., Portland, (207) 536-7226. sichuankitchenportland.com
11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Order the Asian hot pot, and you’ll cook your own delicious meal.
Read our Dine Out review here.
SLAB SICILIAN STREET FOOD
25 Preble St., Portland, (207) 245-3088. slabportland.com
11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday
Tip: Sink your teeth into the muffuletta sandwich or the cheese hand slab pizza and leave room for a cannoli.
Read our Dine Out review here.
STREET AND CO.
33 Wharf St., Portland, (207) 775-0887. streetandcompany.net.
5-9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: A popular spot since 1989, the seafood-heavy restaurant serves cod, bluefin tuna and halibut.
TACO ESCOBARR
548 Congress St., Portland, (207) 541-9097. tacoescobarr.com
11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Take your pick of eight margaritas, including habanero peach and toasted coconut.
Read our Bar Guide review here.
TAJ
200 Gorham Road, South Portland, (207) 828-6677. tajofmaine.com
11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: All your Indian food dreams will come true at Taj.
Read our Dine Out review here.
TERLINGUA
40 Washington Ave., Portland, (207) 956-7573. terlingua.me
Noon to 9:30 p.m. Monday
Tip: Dine in or hit the market for tasty grab ‘n’ go selections including smoked meats and enchiladas.
Read our Eat & Run review here.
TIQA
327 Commercial St., Portland, (207) 808-8840. tiqa.net
11:30 to 2 p.m. for lunch, 5-9 p.m. for dinner. Monday
Tip: Tiqa’s the place to go for a wide variety of Mediterranean fare including mezze plates like baba ghanoush and marinated feta.
Read our Dine Out review here.
TUSCAN TABLE
390 Gorham Road, South Portland (207) 536-0240. tuscantablemaine.com
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, 4-9 p.m. for dinner Monday and Tuesday
Tip: You’ll be by the Maine Mall, but it will feel like Italy.
Read our Dine Out review here.
WAYSIDE TAVERN
747 Congress St. (in the Francis Hotel), Portland, (207) 613-9568. waysidetavern.com
4-9 p.m. Monday
Tip: Try the Bangs Island mussels.
Read our Bar Guide review here.
WOODFORD FOOD & BEVERAGE
660 Forest Ave., Portland (207) 200-8503. woodfordfb.com
3 p.m. to close Monday
Tip: The brisket burger is renowned in the city.
Read our Dine Out review here.
YOSAKU
1 Danforth St., Portland (207) 780-0880. yosakumaine.com
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, 5-9 p.m. for dinner Monday and Tuesday
Tip: The large deck and sushi bar are prime seating spots.
Read our Dine Out review here.
ZEN CHINESE BISTRO
45 Danforth St., Portland (207) 775-6888. zenchinesebistro.com
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Tip: Fill up on Singapore rice noodles or chicken with Chinese bock choy.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.